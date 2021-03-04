DUI
Joshua Thomas Shultz, 26, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: high rate of alcohol – BAC .10 -
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, two officers were dispatched to a Ghent Hill Road residence in Sheshequin Township for a report of a one vehicle crash.
The officer noted that there were multiple emergency vehicles on scene as well as tire marks on the road and a sed Sedan resting on it’s drivers side down an embankment off the westbound lane.
Police met with the driver, Shultz, who was on a stretcher in an ambulance, according to the criminal complaint. He told police that the last thing he remembered was traveling east down the road and then waking up on his back in the dirt.
When asked if he had anything to drink that day, Shultz admitted to having 12 beers and smoking marijuana starting at 11 a.m. that day.
Court documents show that Shultz was lethargic, had slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 23.
Drug delivery
Tory Lamb, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the schedule 3 felony for criminal use of a communication facility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, a PSP confidential informant contacted an officer and reported that he was receiving messages from Lamb on Facebook about the sale of crystal methamphetamine for $165.
The officer met with the CI at a prearranged location, checked them for any money or narcotics, and gave them $165 in confidential funds before he followed them to East Bridge Street in Towanda Borough.
According to the criminal complaint, the CI parked in front of the Knight’s Out Bar and Lamb was observed to come out from a door above the bar area. He got into the passenger seat for a brief moment and went back up to the apartment. The CI sent a text message that Lamb had gone back up to his residence to weigh out the methamphetamine.
Court documents show that Lamb came out of a different door a few minutes later, got into the car, and the two drove a short distance to the red light of Bridge Street and Route 6 where Lamb got out and walked away.
Police said that the CI then drove to a prearranged location with an 8-ball, 3.5 grams, of methamphetamine.
The evidence was transported to PSP Towanda where it field tested positive for methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the schedule 3 misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, Whyte arrived at PSP Towanda to provide narcotics information and attempt to arrange the purchase of crystal methamphetamine from suspected targets in the borough area as a confidential informant.
Before leaving the barracks to meet at a predetermined location, police searched his car and found methamphetamine and a small straw in his wallet in the passenger side glove box and a backpack containing a medicine bottle containing an unknown liquid.
According to the criminal complaint, Whyte stated that the liquid was urine and that he was scheduled to do a mandatory urine test at the Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock as part of his Wyoming County probation requirements.
He was later released pending additional charges for this incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroeton, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, troopers located a suspicious vehicle, a gold Mazda Prestige, on Railroad Street in Towanda Township.
According to the criminal complaint, Whyte exited the vehicle and walked towards a house.
When asked what he was doing, Whyte approached the police vehicle and related that he was going to his grandmother’s house and that the car was registered to his sister’s ex-boyfriend and that he was currently driving it around.
Police said that he provided them with verbal consent to search the vehicle.
A search uncovered a green Crown Royal bag containing a mason jar half full of suspected marijuana and a black digital scale.
While at PSP Towanda, Whyte said that he hadn’t sold the marijuana yet and that he had planned on selling it to make money.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
David Douglas Ball, 40, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17, an officer was dispatched to the Bradford County Probation for a report of found drugs at a Towanda Township residence.
Probation officers told police that they supervise Ball and were visiting his apartment where he was hiding from them in the attic. In the apartment, they uncovered a black digital scale with residue, a red and blue glass smoking device with residue, a clear glass smoking device with residue, a metal smoking device with residue, and a clear glass vial with white residue, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that Ball related that the paraphernalia was his.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on April 19.
Drug manufacture, possession
Jared N. Voorhees, 23, of Elmira, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:53 a.m. on Feb. 26, a trooper was dispatched to a North Towanda Township residence for a report of a white male passed out in a white car.
Upon making contact with the male, Voorhees, police noted that he had disoriented and slurred speech.
According to the criminal complaint, he related that he did not have any identification and that he was very nervous.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Voorhees was asked to step out of the vehicle and was patted down for weapons. While doing so, police found what felt like a pill bottle. After being given consent to search his pocket, the trooper found a white container with a white powder substance which Voorhees related was cocaine.
At that time, Voorhees was placed under arrest. During the search incident to arrest, the trooper found cash in the same pocket with the suspected cocaine, a small clear baggie of methamphetamine, more cash in another pocket, a syringe, a cell phone, and a small bottle of clear liquid, according to the affidavit.
Police took him back to PSP Towanda after an NCIC confirmed that he has been arrested multiple times before for drug possession and one count of possession with intent to deliver.
Voorhees was searched again and police uncovered another $220 in his shorts pockets, marking $518 total in cash found on his person.
Court documents show that a search warrant for his vehicle was obtained and police uncovered another cell phone, a hypodermic needle, another small bottle of clear liquid, and a soda stream bottle with unknown liquid.
Voorhees was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day where he is currently unable to post a $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 17.
Assault, resisting arrest
Tanner Michael Sutton, 20, of Wysox, was charged with the felony for aggravated assault, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault, the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for resisting arrest/other law enforcement, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 27, a trooper interviewed another trooper at the PSP Towanda barracks who had a red, raised abrasion on the inside of his lower lip.
Police said that earlier in the day at about 5:43 p.m., the trooper was on a routine patrol on Main Street in Towanda Borough when he saw the accused, Sutton, walking. The trooper was aware that he had an active arrest warrant.
When the trooper called for Sutton to stop, he immediately fled south toward the John B. Merrill Parkway. The trooper was able to handcuff the accused once he tripped, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At that time, a member of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrived on scene.
The affidavit shows that Sutton was verbally uncooperative when police were confirming his active warrant.
A search of Sutton’s person uncovered a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
The trooper reported that he had attempted to put Sutton in the front seat of his patrol vehicle at that time, and that he resisted.
Court documents show that he refused to put his right leg into the car, and when the trooper went to grab it, Sutton kneed him in the mouth and forehead.
With assistance from the TBPD officer, Sutton was placed into the patrol vehicle and taken to the PSP Towanda barracks.
Sutton was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day where he is currently unable to post a $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 2017.
Drug possession, invalid inspection
Brittany Marie Lowin, 29, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for marijuana – small amount personal use, the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple violations for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, off-road lighting, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, and learner accompanied – supervising driver license in vehicle class.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 5:38 p.m. on Jan. 6, a trooper was traveling on South Main Street in Towanda Township when he observed a silver Nissan Xterra with an expired inspection sticker and uncovered off road lighting.
The trooper ran an NCIC check on the SUV which showed that the vehicle had Type F – insurance cancelation.
He pulled the vehicle over near Fox Chase Drive and South Main Street and made contact with the driver, Lowin.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Lowin agreed to exit the SUV and speak with the trooper in his patrol vehicle.
She admitted to having marijuana and a pipe in the center console and consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The search uncovered a clear glass container with about .2 grams of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe in the center console.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on April 14.
DUI
Miles R. James, 22, of Rochester NY, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: general impairment – incapability of driving safely – first offense, the misdemeanor for DUI: general impairment – BAC .08 – .10 – first offense, and the simple violations for disregarding a traffic lane (single), careless driving, and driving at safe speed.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that on Jan. 16, James was traveling south on Burlington Turnpike in Burlington Township and attempted to avoid a vehicle that was stuck in the snow on the side of the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, James uncontrollably traveled to the other side of the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
Once a trooper arrived on scene, James related that his vehicle would be towed due to the damage in the front driver bumper area.
The affidavit shows that he admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.
He told police that he was coming from a party in New York and was going to another party just down the road.
James was brought to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda campus for a legal blood draw after showing signs of impairment.
Court documents show that his BAC came back as .097%.
Charges were filed on Feb. 25.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 9.
DUI
McKennah Rae Lott, 20, of Montour Falls NY, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – schedule 1 – first offense, and DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, marijuana – small amount personal use, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violation for driving at a safe speed.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that the incident began when Lott got stuck in the snow on Burlington Turnpike in Burlington Township on Jan. 16. Police noted that as she was waiting for PSP to arrive, another driver had attempted to avoid her vehicle and crashed into an embankment on the other side of the road.
Court documents show that Lott was in the driver’s seat with her vehicle running when a trooper arrived on scene at approximately 4:11 a.m.
Lott related to police that she was given a bag of marijuana earlier in the night and consented to a search of the vehicle.
A search uncovered a Kobe OG bag containing suspected marijuana, a Martian Candy bag containing suspected marijuana, a Stoner Patch bag containing suspected marijuana, a zip lock bag containing suspected marijuana, a medicated Nerds Rope Bites THC tin, Hemp ZigZag rolling papers, and a zip lock bag containing a suspected marijuana roach, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reported that Lott admitted to using marijuana at about 8 p.m., approximately seven hours before the crash.
Police observed signs of impairment and transferred her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda campus where she consented to a legal blood draw.
The affidavit shows that the results confirmed that Lott had THC in her system at the time of the incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 9.
