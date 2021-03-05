Possession
Pennsylvania State Police charged Andrew Roy Ward, 50, of Canton with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on August 21, 2020.
According to police records, officers took Ward into custody after he violated a protection from abuse order and when searching him found a white straw that had been cut and melted on both sides with “small hard crystals” inside that Ward later admitted to be “what he believed to be methamphetamine.”
Ward admitted ownership of the straw, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Ward on November 25, 2020 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Rape
Zachary Tyler Henley, of Canton, was charged with rape and sexual assault following an incident on September 18, 2020.
According to court records, it was reported that while with the victim in Canton Township on September 18, Henley repeatedly told the victim that if she allowed him to have sex with her he would not ask again and “talked about having babies.”
Police documents state that after the victim told Henley she would not have sex with him, he forcibly raped her despite her telling him no “several times” and attempting to “push his hands away” and trying to “push him off her.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, law enforcement were shown messages from the social media application Snapchat where Henley acknowledged that he raped the victim, apologized and stated that “he just does things without thinking and show not have done it.”
Court records show that during an interview with police, Henley stated that on September 18, the victim was at his residence and admitted that he raped the victim, that she did tell him no more than once and that she did not want to have sex.
Henley also told police that “he wasn’t thinking” and that he apologized to the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Henley was arrested with bail set at $40,000 and a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for October 28, 2020 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
False report
Desiree S. Hayward, 25, of Athens, was charged with the second degree misdemeanor of false report – falsely incriminate another after allegedly falsely accusing someone of rape.
Sayre Borough police said that on Jan. 7, the department was notified that a rape kit was performed on a borough resident at Williamsport Hospital.
According to police, Hayward was contacted and asked to speak with an officer at the department since she did not already make a police report.
Court documents show that Hayward is limited mentally and receives help from the county for her disabilities but she knows right from wrong and knows the difference between a truth and a lie.
She told police that she was asked to meet someone at their residence early in the morning the day before. She said that as she was walking from her home at Page Manor to Keystone Manor, the person she was supposed to meet jumped out at her in the alleyway by the Morning Times and raped her for about five minutes.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that she said she did not initially tell anyone what happened and that she proceeded to ask a friend to bring her to the Williamsport Hospital for a rape kit.
Hayward reported that when she told another friend what happened, that friend went to the alleged attacker’s house.
Police later interviewed this person, who reported that the accused had no idea what she was talking about and said that Hayward “does this when she doesn’t get her way” and threatens to turn them in to the police if they don’t give her money.
When asked about this, Hayward said that it was a lie and appeared uncomfortable, according to police.
The officer told Hayward that he needed to know if she was making any of this up and that he would be checking video surveillance footage at the time she described the alleged assault had occurred.
At that time, the officer told Hayward to take some time to think about what happened and to call back when she was sure of what happened.
Police said that she called the department twice after she left and tried to change her story, saying that there hadn’t been penetration and that she was not raped.
She ultimately requested to retract her statements and said that she did not want a police investigation. She also stated that her biological mother had forced her to make a statement to police.
After speaking with her case worker, police learned that Hayward was not in contact with her biological mother.
Police also heard from the Bradford County Housing Authority that they had checked Hayward’s key fob history and the alleged attacker’s key fob history as they both live in buildings that the authority owns, and that there was no activity of either of them coming in or out during the time of the alleged assault.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 30.
Assault
Cliff Joseph Stroud, 41, of New Albany, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, a trooper was dispatched to the victim’s residence for a report of an assault.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the trooper observed recent physical injury on the victim when he arrived on scene, including blood on the victim’s pant leg.
When the victim lifted their pant leg, the trooper observed an open, swollen wound.
The victim claimed that Stroud was pushing them around all morning and that they had gotten into a fetal position out of self-defense, according to the affidavit. They stated that Stroud struck them on the left shin while the victim was on the ground, either by kicking them or hitting them with a wooden shovel handle.
Stroud was placed into custody at about 11:15 a.m.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on March 17.
Drug possession
Ryan J. Brewer, 35, of Elmira, was charged with the misdemeanors for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for exceeding 65 to 70 MPH for all vehicles by 10 MPH and failure to keep right.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 11:12 a.m. on Feb. 14, two troopers were stationary on Route 17 in South Waverly Borough when they saw a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala travel through the zone of influence at 75 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. They also observed the vehicle traveling in the left lane.
Police then pulled the car over on the Exit 60 off ramp, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver, Brewer, consented to a search of his vehicle. As he exited, the troopers patted him down for weapons and found what felt like a pill bottle in his pants pocket. When asked what was in the bottle, the troopers reported that Brewer said it contained drugs.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that inside of the pill bottle was a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and suspected methamphetamine pieces.
The item was seized and Brewer was released at the scene and was later processed for this arrest.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:45 a.m. on March 30.
DUI
Mallory Jane Clancy, 36, of Erin NY, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, obstruction of administration of law/other governmental function and possession of marijuana, and the simple violation of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Sayre Borough police said that at about 1:44 p.m. on March 1, two officers were patrolling South Waverly Borough when they saw a 1993 Mercury Marquis traveling southbound with both windshield wipers stuck in the up position and a cracked and malfunctioning passenger side tail light, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that once she saw the patrol vehicle, she slammed her breaks and pulled into the old Tops parking lot without signaling.
At that time, police attempted to pull her over and Clancy exited her vehicle and began jogging in the opposite direction. She yelled at police to “stop harassing her” when they yelled for her to come back and police had to walk her back to the car.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that her car smelled like marijuana and that she attempted to get away from police several more times throughout the interaction.
Police reported that she had constricted pupils and exaggerated body movements and that she was moving so much she appeared to be dancing.
A consent search of the vehicle uncovered a marijuana roach in the ashtray and a container that had a plastic bag with approximately 20.6 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
After failing sobriety tests, Clancy was taken back to the police station where it was discovered that she had three previous DUIs out of New York state.
Court documents show that she later refused a legal blood draw pursuant to a search warrant.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 16.
