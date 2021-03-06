Retail theft
Nichole Marie Paul, 29, of Barton, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft following a Sept. 3, 2020 theft at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, Paul and another individual had checked out at a register, but made no attempt to pay for items they had put in a pencil case, their clothing, and cart. Approached by asset protection at the door, they claimed to have paid for everything, although a check of their receipt proved otherwise. In all, asset protection found $164.92 worth of items that were not paid for. During a search later, police uncovered another $35.72 worth of stolen items along with a green snort tube commonly used with methamphetamine and tweezers.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Drugs
Nichole Marie Paul, 29, of Barton was charged with felony manufacture of controlled substance, drug, device or cosmetic; misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following the Feb. 17 traffic stop of a vehicle that contained drugs and paraphernalia belonging to her and the driver, according to Sayre police.
Paul was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
False reports
Chelsea Rachel Cooler, 32, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor false reports following a Feb. 25 incident.
According to Athens Township police, a customer had pulled up to the drive-thru window at Smoking Joe’s to make a purchase and after Cooler, an employee there, took her order, she came back to the window hiding behind the window’s edge. Asked if something was wrong, Cooler stated that a man and woman tried to rob the place. The customer then called police, although Cooler tried to dissuade them from doing so.
According to police, Cooler told them three men had come in who had threatened to rob the store before, and one placed a knife on the counter. However, she was unclear with police as they repeatedly asked if they took money. A review of surveillance footage did not support Cooler’s story.
A preliminary hearing is schedule for April 13.
