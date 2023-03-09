Failure to register as sex offender
A Wysox man is charged with felony failure to verify address/be photographed.
Steven E. Lane, 59, failed to appear during his verification window of Feb. 19 to 25 to comply with Megan’s Law requirements as a sex offender, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He last appeared on Feb. 9 and didn’t appear as of March 2.
Lane was arraigned on March 3 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $55,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17.
Darrin Lee Steele, 49, was driving on Route 220 in a vehicle without a registration plate on the back of it, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police activated their patrol vehicle’s lights and Steele pulled into a driveway on Burlington Turnpike. Police discovered that Steele had a DUI-suspended driver’s license and his vehicle’s registration was expired.
Steele had methamphetamine and a straw with methamphetamine residue in his pocket, police said. He displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were performed. Police determined that he was incapable of driving safely and arrested him.
Steele faces charges that include misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary improper display plate and summary driver’s license DUI-suspended/revoked. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DuI
A New Albany man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Jan. 4.
Brett Kieth Eberlin, 38, drove his vehicle to a property in the township and created a disturbance around 6:43 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely.
Eberlin faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Athens man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Feb. 18.
Danny Allen Bean, 54, was driving without a vehicle registration on Route 6 around 11:38 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop and noticed that Bean’s vehicle had a broken front windshield. He failed to provide his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance during the traffic stop.
Police smelled burnt marijuana in the vehicle and Bean displayed signs of impairment, court documents show. Bean stated that there was marijuana in the vehicle and gave police a lighter, a socket with burnt marijuana residue, a small plastic bag of marijuana. He stated that he smoked marijuana two hours before driving. Bean declined to perform field sobriety tests and was placed into custody.
Bean faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary non-PA vehicle not registered, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary driving without a license and summary improper replacement of glass. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Nichols, N.Y. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Jan. 24.
Andrew Jaymz Rogers, 30, was driving on Route 6 around 7:52 p.m. with a headlight out, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted near York and Pratt Avenues. Police smelled burnt marijuana inside the vehicle and Rogers admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. He stated that there was a grinder in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Inside the vehicle, police found a glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue and a grinder.
Rogers faces charges that include four counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no headlights and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
