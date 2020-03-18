DUI

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Carolina Osorio-Gil, 39, of Ithaca, with DUI following an incident in Rome Borough on Friday afternoon.

According to the affidavit, a state trooper was called to the Rome Dandy Mini Mart for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Once upon scene, the trooper observed the operator of a gold 1999 Honda Accord with a suspended New York registration drink from a white can and place it in the center console. The trooper then made contact with the driver and observed the white can to be a Coors Light which was open and contained alcohol.

Osorio-Gil was deemed to be under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety tests and a noticed smell of alcohol on her breath by police. She was then transported to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a chemical draw, which she refused.

Osorio-Gil was released on no bail. Her preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton is set for April 3.