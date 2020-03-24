One vehicle crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a single vehicle wreck took place on Milan Road in Ulster Township on Sunday morning. The report stated that a 2010 Mercury Milan operated by Casey Row, 33, of Ulster, was traveling east on the aforementioned road and traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not injured.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged a 41-year-old Gillett man with harassment following a report of a domestic incident where it was alleged that one party shoved another on Saturday. The incident took place on Ameigh Valley Road in Wells Township.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a burglary with forced entry took place at 76 Spencer Lane in Franklin Township between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft from business
A Sayre man faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking — movable property, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds after allegedly stealing $50 from Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop on Keystone Avenue in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, 35-year-old Joshua C. Bixby, who was an employee of the store, was observed on surveillance video pocketing the money on Feb. 20 while double checking the cash count another employee had done. That employee had mistakenly not accounted for $50 in their count, and police believe Bixby took advantage of that mistake when he double checked the count.
Bixby was offered multiple chances to repay the money before police were contacted on March 3, according to police. Bixby’s employment has since been terminated.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
Assault and harassment
An Athens man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following a March 18 incident.
According to Athens Borough police, 51-year-old Brian Robert Myers allegedly threw a female victim to the ground and punched her in the face, head, and back multiple times.
Drug charges
A Van Etten woman faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a March 10 incident in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre police, 20-year-old Darria Nicket Rorick was arrested after police spotted a vehicle parked against traffic on West Lockhart Street during the early morning hours. Police said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Police found two plastic bags with crystalline residue, a bag of suspected marijuana, a plastic snort tube, and a container of suspected methamphetamine in the area of the driver’s seat, where Rorick was sitting.
One of her passengers, 18-year-old Alexis M. Whitney of Sayre, was found with a bag of suspected marijuana, a bag with residue, a glass smoking device with residue, and a metal grinder with marijuana residue in her purse, according to police.
Both Rorick and Whitney admitted that the related items belonged to each of them, police noted.
Whitney was charged with the misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearings for both women were scheduled for April 28.
Drugs, harassment, and theft
A Towanda man faces multiple charges following a reported Feb. 22 disturbance at a Troy Borough residence.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Richard Thomas threw a chair through the home’s window during an altercation before fleeing the scene. He was later found at the Dandy Mini Mart in Troy, where he was found with a box of cigars he had just stolen from the store. Police noted that Thomas was found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being taken into custody.
Thomas was charged with the misdemeanor charges of marijuana — small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief — damage property, and the summary violations of harassment — subject other to physical contact, retail theft — take merchandise, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
DUI
A Wysox man was taken into custody for DUI after Pennsylvania State Police said they stopped his vehicle on March 8 in the area of York Avenue and Pratt Avenue in Towanda Borough for a Title 75 violation and he showed signs of impairment.
Crash
A Towanda woman was charged with following too closely following a March 7 crash on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 46-year-old Lottie J. Walters was following a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe too closely when the driver of the Tahoe hit their brakes to avoid stopping traffic. Walters’ 2002 Mazda Tribute then hit the rear of the Tahoe.
The Mazda was towed from the scene by Jack Williams Garage.
Assault
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault, and the summary violations of harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct following a physical altercation on March 8.
According to Sayre police, 27-year-old Joshua Ryan Casterline had to be pulled off of a female when they responded to the scene along North Lehigh Avenue. Police noted that the victim was punched in the mouth beforehand.
Rollover crash
No injuries were sustained following a two-vehicle crash involving a rollover on March 26 on Route 6 in Tuscarora Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old James R. Victory traveled off of the north side of the road due to heavy fog and went up an embankment. His vehicle then rolled onto its driver’s side before rolling back onto its tires. A 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by 36-year-old Henry G. Drass of Mehoopany then struck Victory’s 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Meshoppen Fire and EMS and Jack Williams Towing assisted at the scene.
Drug paraphernalia
An Athens man faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 28 incident.
According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Roman Coston showed signs of drug abuse while deputies were serving him a domestic relations and a court administration warrant. Deputies found two capped hypodermic syringes and a blue elastic strap known as a tie-off commonly used for injecting illegal narcotics. They noted that Coston admitted to using drugs that morning.
Foot pursuit
An Athens man faces the misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly running from Bradford County sheriff’s deputies who spotted him while walking along North Main Street in Athens Borough.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, deputies were able to identify 31-year-old Joshua Vanderpool since he was wanted for two domestic relations warrants. Vanderpool ran when deputies attempted to speak with him, and was apprehended in the area of Olive Street after losing his footing. Deputies found a baggie with white powder residue inside while searching Vanderpool.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. He is currently awaiting a formal arraignment in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
DUI
An Athens woman faces the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana following a Dec. 30 incident in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre police, 42-year-old April Lynn West was found with a small baggie of marijuana after police stopped her vehicle on South Elmer Avenue and smelled marijuana. Police were first alerted to her vehicle after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in a nearby bank’s parking lot after the bank was closed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.
