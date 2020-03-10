Criminal mischief
According to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police, a woman has been charged after an incident at a residence on East Street in Wysox Township.
Courtney Brown, 20, of Chemung, New York, arrived at the home of the victim. According to the report, Brown became angry and attacked the victim’s car by throwing a piece of metal at it leaving damage. She then proceeded to set things on fire in a small residential dumpster in front of the home.
Brown has been charged with criminal mischief and dangerous burning.
Harassment
A report released by the Pennsylvania State Police details a domestic issue on March 7 at View Lane in North Towanda Township.
Troopers responded to an inactive domestic situation and after an investigation cited both parties: an unidentified male, 43, of Ulster, and an unidentified female, 37, of Ulster.
Controlled substance
On Feb. 21 troopers stopped a vehicle traveling on Route 6 in Towanda due to a traffic violation, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police.
In speaking with the driver, Corrine Forkey, 18, of Towanda, troopers determined that she was under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody. Forkey has charges pending based on the findings revealed with the return of a toxicology report.
Drug paraphernalia found
According to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police, a resident of Monroe Township found drug paraphernalia on the roadway near her home on Woodside Road and turned it in to the police station.
