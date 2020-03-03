Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Ashley Kay Gordon, 27, of Wysox, with possession of a controlled substance among other charges following an incident on Feb. 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a search warrant was executed on a mobile home in Pipher’s Trailer Court on the aforementioned date following several controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine by a state police confidential informant. Gordon was observed packing items for her children in the home in a children’s diaper bag, according to police. The bag was searched prior to Gordon leaving and found inside were children’s clothing and diapers, along with two plastic baggies of crystal methamphetamine weighing approximately 33 grams and a digital scale. The suspected methamphetamine tested positive prior to packaging.
Gordon was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Justine J. Vandemark, 40, of Sugar Run, with driving under the influence and carrying a loaded firearm without a license among other charges following a traffic stop on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township on Dec. 12.
According to the affidavit, a state trooper pulled over a blue Chevrolet pickup truck after observing two pieces of plastic debris fly out of the bed of the truck. In speaking with the operator, Vandemark, police noted a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage, glassy, bloodshot eyes, and an open container of beer in the center cup holder of the vehicle. Police also noted a loaded hunting rifle in the rear seat of the vehicle.
Police then requested that Vandemark perform field sobriety tests in which he displayed signs of impairment. Vandemark told police that he had recently used methamphetamine. He was then placed under arrested and was submitted to chemical testing at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Lab test results showed landmark had 790 ng/ml of methamphetamine, 130 ng/ml of amphetamine and 5.3 ng/ml of clonazepam in his blood at the time of draw.
Vandemark is slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on March 20 for his preliminary hearing.
Drug paraphernalia
On Feb. 14 a traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of Desmond and Lincoln streets due to a headlight being out, as reported by the Sayre Borough Police Department.
While conducting a traffic stop the officer noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the car. The officer informed the driver, Megan E. White, 18, of Nichols, New York, and passenger Kali Alexander, 18, of Sayre, of what he smelled and requested they exit the vehicle.
The women were then searched and Alexander had on her person a grinder with a small amount of a green leafy substance, which the officer identified as marijuana due to sight and smell. When asked, the women informed the officers they would find more marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
In the center console the police found a water bong as well as another grinder with a very small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, while in a storage compartment under the radio in the dash they found a prescription bottle with a small amount of marijuana inside.
They also admitted to recently smoking marijuana about an hour and a half before and stated they were on their way to Alexander’s residence. All contraband was seized and the vehicle was secured.
They were then advised that they would be charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were then released from the scene to face charges at a later date.
Burglary
According to a report released by the Athens Borough Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress on Sept. 18, 2019.
Upon arriving at the scene an unidentified person let the officers into the residence, who then searched the residence to find no one currently there. However, the unidentified person related that Joshua Quinn Nickeson, 42 of Towanda, had been seen leaving her bathroom.
He mumbled something to her and then ran away through her kitchen. In the bathroom there was a message written in toothpaste on the mirror.
Nickeson was not found near the scene and these items were listed as stolen: Key to a motorcycle, garage door key, key to a storage unit, and two keychains. An unidentified person was listed as a victim in a prior arrest of Nickeson.
