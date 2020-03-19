Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Dillon Lewis Gordon, 26, of Columbia Cross Roads, and Abigail Grace Hickok, 19, of Columbia Cross Roads, with theft following an investigation of fraudulent charges in February.
According to the affidavit, a state trooper took a report of fraudulent charges made to a bank account totaling $438.26 on Feb. 18. The victim of the fraudulent charges said that they had asked Hickok to make a purchase of slippers with the card information before the fraudulent charges had taken place.
The victim was able to retrieve a receipt for one of the fraudulent transactions that listed Hickok and Gordon’s address as the shipping address for the goods purchased.
Police then interviewed Hickok about the charges on Feb. 18. Hickok told police that she did not know how the charges were made, but remarked that one purchase she used the victim’s card by accident.
Police attempted but could not interview Gordon about the charges.
Both arrestees were released without bail. Their preliminary hearing are slated for April 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Elizabeth Chandler, 30, of Nichols, New York, with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of a controlled substance following a one vehicle wreck in Litchfield Township on Feb. 15 at approximately 4:12 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene of the wreck on Riverside Drive police observed a red Toyota Rav4 at rest in the northbound lane and partially off the side of the road. Police were told by first responders that a juvenile was located inside of the vehicle and was unresponsive. Both the juvenile and operator of the vehicle were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer hospital.
Police recovered marijuana paraphernalia from the vehicle after the wreck, according to the affidavit.
Police then interviewed the operator of the vehicle, Chandler, at the hospital following the wreck. Police observed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests that Chandler agreed to perform. A breath test also confirmed the presence of alcohol in her system. Chandler was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Lab tests would later confirm the presence of alcohol and THC in Chandler’s blood.
Chandler is slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on April 3 for her preliminary hearing.
