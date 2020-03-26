One vehicle rollover
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a single vehicle rollover took place on March 17 on Dushore Overton Road in Cherry Township.
According to the report, a 2003 Dodge RAM 1500 operated by Wilbur Ohl, 73, of Mertztown, was traveling west on Overton Road when several deer ran into the path of the vehicle as he was negotiating a sharp left hand curve. The vehicle then traveled onto the gravel north berm and began to lose control, slid clockwise then counterclockwise before rolling onto its roof.
There were no injuries reported in the wreck.
Lost money
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a bag containing $1,900, among other items, was lost in the area of Cherry Street in Dushore Borough on March 17.
Anyone who may have found these items is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Scattering rubbish
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a complaint was received about scattered rubbish at the location of Vargason Road in Terry Township on March 22. The actor was later identified and agreed to clean up the trash.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda will charge a 16-year-old Rome male for stealing a vape from another 16-year-old on Wednesday. The vape was recovered and returned to the victim. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton’s office.
Gasoline theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of gasoline out of several vehicles located at the Bradford County Conservation District located on Lake Road in Wysox Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Retail theft
An Erin man faces the misdemeanor charges of criminal conspiracy and retail theft following a Jan. 12 incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 36-year-old Michael L. Lyon Jr. stole four DVDs as part of a larger early morning retail theft incident involving three men and two women who stole more than $600 in goods collectively.
