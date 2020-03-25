Commercial burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a burglary that resulted in approximately $800 in goods stolen took place at the Mountain Lake Hotel on Mountain Lake Road in Burlington Township sometime in early March.
State police were dispatched to the location on March 15 for a report of a burglary. It was reported by the owner that an unknown person or people forced their way into the hotel sometime between March 1-15. Three items were reported missing: an antique Coke machine, an antique safe and several antique saw blades.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
