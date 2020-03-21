Possession of substance
Chelsey Jean Leighton, 28, of Wysox has been charged with criminal conspiracy, manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and two related charges following an incident on Feb. 11.
Pennsylvania State Police records state that a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine was made from Leighton at Jackson’s Trailer Park in Wysox.
During a search warrant executed on Feb. 12, Leighton showed officers drug paraphernalia, approximately 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 5.3 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale as well as syringes, scales and plastic baggies.
Leighton was held with bail set at $75,000 and had a formal arraignment scheduled for March 5 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI, recklessly endangering another person
Sayre Borough Police Department has charged Jessalynn Carole Hutnik, 34, of Sayre with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and four other offenses following an incident on Feb. 23.
According to police, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with a car into a telephone pole on Bradford Street in Sayre Borough at 10:12 p.m. and found a red Jeep with “extensive damage.”
Hutnik and a juvenile passenger were examined in an ambulance for injuries and when police spoke with Hutnik she smelled of alcohol, had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to court documents.
Police records state that Hutnik told police that she was driving and that she had “drank three bigger than average glasses of wine” and smokes marijuana.
Police also found that Hutnik does not have a driver’s license and that there is no insurance on her vehicle, according to court documents.
Hutnik submitted to a blood alcohol test which showed a blood alcohol content of .204 as well as 2.0 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI
Athens Township Police Department has charged Noah Tyler Ackley, 21, of Sayre with driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on Feb. 8.
According to police records, officers responded to a three car crash on Elmira Street in Athens Township in which Ackley was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu.
When questioning Ackley, officers noticed a slur in his speech and that his eyes were glassy with constricted pupils. Ackley also had difficulty maintaining balance, and told police he didn’t know how the crash occurred, just that he had been involved in it, according to court documents.
Court records state that when asked if he was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics he told police he was not, but once transported to the department for a standardized field sobriety test and asked again he confessed to being under the influence of alcohol.
Ackley told police he had drank whiskey and the last time he had consumed alcohol was “before work this morning at 7 a.m.,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police records state that Ackley showed signs of impairment during field testing and submitted to a preliminary breath test that showed alcohol being present at .174 percent.
A blood test showed that Ackley had a blood alcohol content of .164 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Ackley on April 3 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
