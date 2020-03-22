Crash
According to a police report released by the Pennsylvania State Police a crash occurred on Feb 16 on Overton Road near the intersection of Deep Hollow Road.
Carlotta J Tucci, 37 of Wysox, was intoxicated and failed to navigate a turn and overturned her vehicle. There were no injuries observed or reported and Tucci was taken into custody without incident.
Hit and run
According to a police report released by the Pennsylvania State Police a hit and run occurred at the intersection of Route 14 and Route 6 in Troy Township on March 16.
Ernest W Post, 53 of Clarks Summit, was stopped at the intersection when an unidentified driver in a 2017 Nissan struck his vehicle from behind. The unknown operator then, without exchanging information, fled the scene traveling West on Route 6.
Post’s vehicle suffered minor damage to its rear bumper but there were no injuries reported.
Criminal mischief
According to a police report released by the Pennsylvania State Police they are investigating an act of criminal mischief that has occurred against a Southwestern Energy station in Herrick Township.
The date and time of the incident is listed as Jan. 1 until March 16 and it is believed that an unidentified person has fired a gun into the work site which resulted in damage to the water storing liner. The police investigation continues.
