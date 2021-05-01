DUI
A Columbia Cross Roads man faces DUI charges following a March 13 crash on Mile Lane Road in Athens Township.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. where a maroon or burgundy Dodge Ram crashed into a fence along the roadway. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, the driver, was injured and bleeding from his arm. Questioned at the hospital, police said that Johnson admitted to drinking around five hours before the crash. A blood test administered nearly two hours after the accident showed Johnson with a blood alcohol concentration of .16%. Police said tire marks showed that Johnson had lost control of the vehicle and traveled across both lanes and off the road multiple times before the crash. However, they determined that no other vehicles or environmental factors contributed.
Johnson was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI alcohol .16% or higher, DUI alcohol or controlled substance, and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
Theft
A Sayre man faces misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges following a Walmart asset protection investigation into stolen items.
According to Athens Township police, Alexander Richard Krall, 20, was an employee at the store when he took between $20 to $25 worth of merchandise between December 2020 to April.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Theft
An Athens man faces misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges after allegedly stealing $50.10 worth of merchandise from Walmart while he was employed at the store.
According to Athens Township police, 18-year-old Gavin Anthony Rucker had been under investigation by asset protection leading up to the charges filed April 17. He had stolen merchandise on March 18, March 21, March 29, April 1, April 5, and April 13.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28.
Theft
A Waverly man faces misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges after allegedly taking $42.45 worth of merchandise while employed at the store.
According to Athens Township police, Allen Michael Hetherington, 24, took items on March 18, March 19, March 24, March 29, April 1, April 1, and April 16.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Trespass
Gary A. Heffron, 35, of Athens Township faces a misdemeanor defiant trespass charge after trespassing on a property on April 15, according to Athens Township police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Drug possession
An Athens man and Waverly woman each face a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device or cosmetic charge following an April 13 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, a green Dodge Charger was stopped after passing two patrolmen on West Lockhart Street around 1:08 p.m. Joseph Lee Tosch, 45, was the driver and Heather Elizabeth Maduro, 35, was the passenger. Inside the vehicle, police found two hypodermic needles along with a small amount of heroin and a methamphetamine rock.Two additional vials of methamphetamine were found on Maduro.
Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for May 25.
Police noted that a third person in the vehicle was charged, although they were not immediately identified.
DUI
A Trumansburg woman faces DUI and other charges following a March 8 traffic stop for a faulty brake light and for crossing the center lane twice on Pitney Street in South Waverly.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Tiffany May LaFritz had blood shot and glass eyes and showed slow coordination. When she was ordered out of the vehicle, police noted the smell of marijuana, and found a container with five large buds of marijuana in her purse. LaFritz was placed in custody following field sobriety testing and underwent blood testing that showed 10+=2 ng/ml 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 120+=20 ng/ml delta-9 caboxy THC, and 26+-5 ng/ml delta-9 THC.
LaFritz was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance – schedule one – first offense, misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
DUI
A town of Barton woman faces a misdemeanor DUI alcohol .10% to > .16% charge following a Feb. 20 crash.
According to Sayre Borough police, 25-year-old Ashley Ann Sherman had backed her Chevrolet Avalanch into another vehicle and left the scene around 11:30 p.m. along Desmond Street. Police stopped Sherman’s vehicle on South Thomas Avenue, where they found her with glossy eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol. A blood test showed the presence of 132+-8 mg/dl of ethanol and a blood alcohol concentration of .132+-.008 g/100ml.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
