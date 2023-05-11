DUI
A New Albany man faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in Albany Township on March 28.
Jeffrey Owen Shirk, 54, was driving with an expired inspection sticker on the 3200 block of Route 220 around 1:44 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt and displayed signs of impairment during the traffic stop. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a burnt marijuana cigarette and baggie of marijuana inside the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was placed under arrest for possession and DUI.
Shirk faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving, summary failure to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant, and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Canton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Nov. 27, 2022.
Seth Ronald Spiak, 32, was driving erratically on Route 220, which led to a traffic stop around 1:25 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and police arrested him after they determined that he was incapable of driving safely.
Spiak faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on March 19.
Blake William Staton, 19, was driving with dark tinted windows on Burlington Turnpike around 9:27 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police were unable to see inside the vehicle.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but Staton started speeding away from them, court documents show. Police had to travel up to 80 mph to keep up with him. Staton eventually pulled over and police discovered that his vehicle registration was expired. During the stop, he told police that he didn’t have a driver’s license. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely.
Staton faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor driving at unsafe speed, summary improper sunscreening, summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on May 3.
Ryan Zody Jon Hunsinger, 29, allegedly threw the victim to the floor and struck her face three times at a residence on Elizabeth Street, according to Towanda Borough police. The assault caused a laceration above the victim’s left eye. She also reported an injury and pain near her jawline and back of the head.
Hunsinger faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
