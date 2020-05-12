Walmart theft/possession of drug paraphernalia
A Waverly man faces a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge and summary retail theft charge following an April 30 incident at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, Roman Joseph Coston, 27, had observed trying on a jacket that he wore into a store bathroom. When he exited the bathroom, the tags had been removed. Coston was also observed opening a box of Adidas cologne and spraying it on him before putting it back into the box. After he was approached by asset protection, Coston was banned from the property. In a backpack Coston had, police found two hypodermic needles, an orange needle cap, a cotton ball, and a plastic bag containing a cotton ball. Coston had two active warrants out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Walmart theft
An Athens man faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge after allegedly trying to leave Walmart in Athens Township with $503.77 worth of merchandise on March 28.
According to Athens Township police, Gabriel Jonathan Wilkins, 42, fled the store after being approached by asset protection, leaving a bag full of merchandise behind. He was wearing a jacket that he didn’t pay for when he fled the scene in a black Saturn vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is schedule for June 23.
Theft from Walmart
An Elmira woman faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge after allegedly attempting to steal $234.84 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township on May 2.
According to Athens Township police, Takara Nichole Benedict, 36, claimed she had forgotten to ring up some items due to being exhausted and having her three children with her. Police said there were several items she didn’t scan while going through the self checkout.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Walmart theft
Two Columbia Cross Roads women were charged with misdemeanor retail theft following an April 26 incident at Walmart in Athens Township involving $177.06 in merchandise.
According to Athens Township police, 19-year-old Abigail Grace Hickock and 24-year-old Megan Marie Sands had previously been observed ticket switching and taking items. During the April 26 incident, police said they concealed items in a blue cloth bag and didn’t pay for them while paying for other merchandise in the self checkout. They were approached by asset protection.
Preliminary hearings were scheduled for June 23.
