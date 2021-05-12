Burglary investigation
Pennsylvania state police are investigating a reported burglary at 35746 Route 187 in Windham Township.
According to police, a red and black Honda TRx300 four wheeler was taken from the garage sometime between April 26 and April 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda Barracks at (570) 265-2186.
Crash
A Mildred man faces a summary violation after Pennsylvania state police said his 2000 Ford Ranger struck the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the intersection of Penn Drive and Route 220 in Monroe Borough and then fled the scene.
Police said the driver of the Ranger, 26-year-old Tyler E. Allen, was not injured, nor was the driver of the Silverado, 48-year-old Bryan D. Bechdel of Canton.
False reports
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of false report – falsely incriminate another and unsworn falsification to authorities.
According to Towanda Borough Police, 37-year-old Brandy Lynn Brown reported on March 13 that a man known to her got in the backseat of her vehicle after she had pumped gas and strangled her with a phone charging cable. However, police found that the suspect had been working during the time the incident allegedly occurred, which was verified by his supervisor. Police were unable to get back in touch with Brown.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
Simple assault
An Ulster man faces the misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and summary harassment following an April 27 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 40-year-old Thomas Walter Darrow struck another person at his Ulster home, but left the scene before police arrived. He was found an hour-and-a-half later in a silver Mercedes ML320 on Route 220.
Darrow was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, which was decreased to $25,000. He had since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Drugs
A Towanda woman faces charges following a Nov. 12, 2020 traffic stop in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Ashley Jo White was pulled over at the intersection of York and Mix avenues after police found that both of the vehicle’s registered owners had suspended licenses. Police said White admitted to using methamphetamine the day prior and that the drug was inside the vehicle. During a consent search, police found three cellophane bags with an ounce of methamphetamine in each and a smoking glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.
She was charged with the felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
White was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Retail theft
A Johnson City man faces a charge of felony retail theft – take merchandise after allegedly walking out of Walmart in Athens Township with two flat screen TVs valued at $1,246 on the evening of March 12.
According to Athens Township police, 25-year-old Nicholas F. Tomassetti was identified using security footage.
Tomassetti was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
Strangulation
A Sayre man faces the charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment following a an argument at a North Hopkins Street home that turned physical.
According to Sayre Borough police, 25-year-old Christian Firestine pushed a woman onto a bed and began strangling her during an argument. Police noted physical signs on her neck of being choked.
Firestine was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Retail theft
A Waverly woman faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge after allegedly stealing more than $450 in merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 19-year-old Shaylynne Kay Robbins was apprehended after trying to steal $180.07 worth of items on May 1. Before she could be identified, the store’s asset protection had notified police about eight other thefts she had committed at the store by not scanning all of her items at the self checkout. These items equalled $272.12.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Retail theft
A Van Etten woman faces a charge of misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly stealing $739.97 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 22-year-old Darria Nicket Rorick had stolen items on 15 different visits between Feb. 19 and April 29 by not scanning all of her items in the self checkout.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Simple assault
An Athens woman faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after allegedly assaulting a victim at a Church Street home in Athens Borough after police had been there an hour earlier.
According to Athens Borough police, 40-year-old Eden Lee Bickerton left the victim with a black eye and scratch marks that the victim didn’t have during the earlier police response. Police noted that Bickerton had trashed the home’s bathroom, kitchen, smashed a phone, broke a lamp and broke the window out of the front door.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
DUI
A Waverly woman was charged with multiple DUI and related offenses following a March 14 complaint.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 28-year-old Destinie C. Pruyne struck two vehicles in the victim’s driveway while leaving a Centerville Road residence in Ridgebury Township. Police located Pruyne in her vehicle at home, where they saw the damage to her vehicle detected a strong odor of alcohol as she spoke. Following standard field sobriety testing, blood testing showed Pruyne with a .108% blood alcohol concentration as well as 30 ng/ml amphetamine, 200 ng/ml methamphetamine, 25 ng/ml clonazepam, 52 ng/ml 7-amino clonazepam, 4.2 ng/ml 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 69 ng/ml delta-9 carboxy THC, and 6.8 ng/ml delta-9 THC.
Pruyne was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — < .16) first offense; DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense; along with the summary offenses of careless driving and driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
Drugs
A Wysox man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following his arrest on an outstanding warrant.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 56-year-old Benedict J. Santine III was found with a small container with suspected methamphetamine and a small glass smoking pipe with residue while at the North Towanda barracks.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces the charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) first offense, misdemeanor illegally operating vehicle without ignition interlock (BAC .025+) first offense, summary careless driving, and summary no rear lights following a March 16 traffic stop on Dunn Road for no rear lights.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 49-year-old Jean Evelyn Lane had been driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator without an ignition interlock, smelled strongly of alcohol, and had slow and slurred speech. Police said Lane admitted to coming from a local bar. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .20%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
DUI
A Millerton man faces DUI charges following a March 21 traffic stop at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Hawkins Road in North Towadana Township.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 68-year-old Ronald L. Osburn was pulled over after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was observed crossing the center yellow line several times and almost striking a concrete median. Police said Osburn had blood shot and glassy eyes, thick slurred speech, was mumbling, and needed to support himself on the vehicle since he could not stand up on his own. In addition, police said Osburn admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, and said he didn’t know where he was. A blood test showed the presence of 15 ng/ml of amphetamine, 260 ng/ml of methamphetamine, 62 ng/ml of 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 210 ng/ml of delta-9 carboxy THC, and 9.4 ng/ml of delta-9 THC.
Osburn was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, summary fail to keep right, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Drug paraphernalia
A Towanda woman was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia after she was taken into custody on open bench warrants.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 26-year-old Brooke Nicole Maloney was found at the intersection of North Main Street and Walnut Street in Towanda Borough on April 6. As police questioned her, she admitted ot having drugs in her purse and a search found four hypodermic syringes, two plastic baggies, a green rubber container with suspected drug residue, a metal spoon, a Q tip, and a digital scale.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
DUI
A Wyalusing man faces DUI and related charges following a March 25 crash at the intersection of Morris and Burke roads in Overton Township.
According to Pennsylvnia state police, 22-year-old Logan Michael Robinson, who said he was unable to stop at the stop sign, was found to have a suspended license and showed signs of impairment. A clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue was found underneath a tray in the center console. Blood testing showed the presence of 43 ng/ml of amphetamine, 160 ng/ml of methamphetamine, and 5.8 ng/ml of delta-9 carboxy THC.
Robinson was charged with the misdemeanors DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the summary violations of careless driving, duties at stop sign, and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
DUI
A Rome woman faces DUI and related charges following an early morning March 18 traffic stop in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 22-year-old Kira Lorena Pruyne’s Jeep Patriot had a suspended registration and she failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling through the Elizabeth Street intersection on Second Street. Police said her vehicle smelled of marijuana and her eyes were blood shot and glossy. In a bag containing medical marijuana belonging to her passenger, police found a package of marijuana that was not packaged in a proper medical container, which she admitted was hers. She also told police she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A blood test showed the presence of 14 ng/ml 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 120 ng/ml delta-9 carboxy THC, 27 ng/ml delta-9 THC, 14 ng/ml hydrocodone-free and 10 ng/ml oxycodone-free.
Pruyne was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and marijuana – small amount personal use, as well as summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and duties at stop sign.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
DUI
A Milan man faces DUI and related charges following a March 16 single vehicle crash into a ditch along Laurel Hill Road in Ulster Township.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 32-year-old Richard Jacob Labor was driving with a suspended license, and told police he had swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Labor was placed in custody under suspicion of being under a controlled substance. A blood test showed the presence of 13 ng/ml of amphetamine, 250 ng/ml of methamphetamine, 57 ng/ml of alprazolam, 1.6 ng/ml of 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, 70 ng/ml of delta-9 carboxy THC, and 3.8 ng.ml of delta-9 THC.
Labor was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, summary disregard traffic lane, and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
DUI
A Towanda man faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 < .16) first offense, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely – first offense, and summary careless driving following a March 7 disturbance.
According to Pennsylvania state police, 45-year-old David C. Kinner had crashed an ATV into a parked vehicle. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .142%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Assault
A New Albany man faces the charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly biting a care partner in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
According to Sayre Borough police, 29-year-old Jessie Charles Clawges-Griffith had been restrained to a bed due to being uncooperative, and had assaulted another employee at the hospital.
Clawges-Griffith was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
