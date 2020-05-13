Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Albey Braster, 61, of Gillett, following an investigation into a theft that occurred on May 2 in Troy Township.
According to police, $75 was taken from a residence of a 76-year-old Troy victim by a person who is known to them.
Scattering rubbish
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a small amount of burnt garbage that was disposed of on a New Albany man’s property on May 10. The property is located on Iron Bridge Road in Terry Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Assault, serious bodily injury
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged a 30-year-old Wyalusing man with assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred near the intersection of Route 706 and Crow Hill Road in Wyalusing Township on April 26.
According to police, troopers were contacted about a woman being struck by a vehicle. After an investigation, troopers determined that a victim had been struck intentionally with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. The operator of the vehicle also struck a telephone intentionally to cause harm to others. The incident is awaiting further court action, according to police.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of burglary that occurred between May 3-7 on West Warner hill Road in Sheshequin Township.
According to police, troopers received a report of a break in and determined that an outbuilding was forced into and three known items were stolen: a Makita electric corded drill, a Makita cordless drill with charger and a 16-inch STIHL chainsaw. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
