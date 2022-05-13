Rape
A Monroeton man faces charges for the alleged rape of an unconscious victim on July 31, 2021 in Overton Township.
Cody Adam Griffith, 19, allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl who was unconscious in his car, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was intoxicated at a residence and Griffith walked her to his car, drove away with her and later assaulted her as she was asleep.
Griffith faces charges that include felony rape of an unconscious victim and felony sexual assault. Unsecured bail was set ay $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Driving under the influenceTowanda resident Axle Gunns Thetga is facing charges for driving under the influence and other charges for an event that occurred Aug. 28, 2021.
Court documents show Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Shore Hill Road in Sheshequin Township to a single-vehicle crash. According to police, Thetga said he had swerved to miss a deer in the road before losing control and driving into a ditch. Thetga also allegedly admitted that he has been drinking alcohol at a party prior. Thetga consented to a field sobriety test and blood test, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.088. Thetga was under 21 at the time.
Thetga faces three misdemeanors in relation to the event – unsafe driving, driving under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater. Thetga faces numerous summary offenses including displaying a false registration card, failing to drive on the right half of the road, disregarding a traffic lane, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, purchasing alcohol by a minor, and careless driving. His preliminary hearing is May 27
PossessionLaceyville resident Tonya Lee Santee, 40, is facing charges related to an incident May 4.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Santee was driving a vehicle with a suspended license when she was stopped and consented to a search. Troopers found baggies and needles containing methamphetamine during the search.
Santee is facing two misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her preliminary hearing is May 24.
Controlled substanceAdam Bradley Brady, 37, of Sayre is facing two unclassified misdemeanor charges for violating the controlled substances act.
Police reports show on May 6 Brady was reported as passed out in his truck at a gas station. Brady told police he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that he’d just been taking a nap. Upon searching his vehicle police found white baggies with supposed methamphetamine residue in them and a glass smoking device in his pocket. Brady was taken into custody at the Bradford County jail on $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is May 17.
Driving under the influence
Skylar Ramona Vater, 22, of Wyalusing is facing charges due to an incident May 5.
According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police pulled Vater over after he drove through an active school zone at 51 miles per hour. During the stop, Vater allegedly admitted to having marijuana in his possession and had smoked some prior to operating the vehicle. A police search found a container of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe, and a drug test showed Vater had THC in his system.
Vater is facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He also faces three summary offenses for speeding in a school zone, careless driving, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration. His preliminary hearing is May 24.
Driving under the influenceAmanda Lyn Higley, 37, of Laceyville, is facing several misdemeanor charges for an incident occurring May 3.
Court documents show Higley was pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police when they noticed her brake light was out. When officers approached Higley, they noticed a strong odor of alcohol in her car and several empty beer cans. Officers placed Higley into custody when she failed a field sobriety test. Blood test later showed Hagley’s blood alcohol level to be 0.175 g/100ml, more than twice the legal limit of .08.
Higley faces two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and unsafe driving and a summary offense for driving without a working brake light. Her preliminary hearing is May 27.
Driving under the influence
LeRaysville resident Richard Dewayne Herman, 21, is accused of driving under the influence on May 8.
Court documents show Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call about a person passed out in their vehicle at a gas station and found Herman asleep in his car. Upon administering a field sobriety test, police took Herman into custody, where he had his blood drawn. Results showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.94.
Herman faces a misdemeanor for driving with a BAC of .08-.10 and a misdemeanor for unsafe driving. His preliminary hearing is May 27.
Theft and forgeryA Troy man faces charges for alleged forgery and stealing a vehicle in Towanda.
Louis R. Blair, 38, removed someone else’s vehicle from S&S Custom Autobody without their permission on March 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was sent there on Feb. 25 due to it being in a previous motor vehicle accident
A State Farm insurance check that was meant for the victim was delivered to Blair’s address on March 10, according to court documents. He allegedly forged the victim’s signature on the check and gave it to S&S Autobody to pay for the vehicle’s damages. He told them to call him when the repairs were done. Blair was called on March 23, took the keys and said he would be back later to pick it up. Autobody employees stated that the vehicle was gone later that night. The victim stated that she did not grant Blair permission to remove the vehicle, police noted.
He also illegally transferred the vehicle’s registration from the victim’s name to his own name, court documents show. He removed the title from the vehicle on March 10. Three days later, he went to a notary public with the victim’s forged signature on the back of the title. Blair signed the back of the title on the vehicle next to the forged signature. On March 24, Blair took the notarized title and vehicle to Springfield Notary to register a valid registration plate on it. The registration plate was previously registered to another individual.
Blair faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony forgery: alter writing, felony forgery: utters forged writing, felony tamper with public record/information and misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities: forged/altered document.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.
Felony contrabandA Towanda woman faces contraband and DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on March 25.
Tammy K. Hickey, 46, was driving on South Main Street when she was seen weaving within a lane, crossed a fog line and almost hit a guide rail around 10:50 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop in the Sparks Family Restaurant parking lot.
She appeared nervous, had glassy bloodshot eyes and her voice was slurred, according to police. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a separate incident. While there, Hickey was found to be in possession of a glass smoking device, police noted.
Hickey faces charges that include felony contraband/controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. Unsecured bail was set at $1,500 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Possession
A New Albany man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Oct. 23, 2021.
Ryan Allen Brown, 35, was seen using his cell phone while driving on York Ave, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on York Ave near its intersection with Chestnut Street. Brown admitted to texting while driving.
He consented to a vehicle search and police found drug paraphernalia in a bag in the backseat, according to court documents. The items consisted of four hypodermic needles, a metal spoon with residue, a bottle cap with residue and a glass straw with residue. Police also found a white glassine packet and an empty sublingual strip, police said.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary prohibiting text-based communications. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
