Possession
A Sayre woman faces the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct; possession of controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary harassment, following a May 3 disturbance at an East Lockhart Street residence.
According to Sayre police, Jamie Lynn Richtmyer, 37, had attacked a man at the home. After police arrived on scene, they said she ran through the front door onto the porch screaming and using vulgar language, which could be heard by children in the area. Judging by her behavior, police suspected that Richtmyer was on methamphetamine. She was handcuffed after getting close to the responding officer, yelling at him, and pointing her finger in his face. Police found nine hypodermic needles in her purse — four of which were full of a white clear substance with a red tinge — and a small black container containing a baggie with approximately two grams of methamphetamine.
Richtmyer was jailed on $20,000 bail, but has since been released on bond.
DUI
An Elmira man faces the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol .16% or higher, as well as summary disregard traffic lane following a March 21 traffic stop.
According to Athens Township police, Justin Eugene Covey, 30, veered out of his lane multiple times, nearly hit a curb, and stopped at a green light before police pulled him over on Wilawana Road. Police said Covey had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. When asked for his license, Covey repeatedly tried handing over his registration card. Covey also failed field sobriety testing, and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .21% following blood testing.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 19.
