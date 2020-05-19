Possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Kyle Albery Miller, 28, of Newfield, New York, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving following an incident in Smithfield Township on Feb. 21.
According to court documents, police were called to Milan Road in Smithfield Township around 7:39 p.m. for a male overdosed on drugs inside of a white Subaru Legacy.
When police found the man, identified as Miller, he stated that he was the driver of the vehicle and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to police.
Court records state that Miller told police that he had a needle in his coat pocket, pills inside the center console of the vehicle and that he had dropped a bag of cocaine under the hood of the vehicle. Police found the small, clear bag of suspected cocaine as well as $2,655 in Miller’s wallet, a hypodermic needle in his coat pocket and four hypodermic needles, a broken glass smoking device containing residue, 28 Gabapentin pills and a blue container of unknown white powder inside the vehicle as well as a bag of cocaine from the lawn that Miller stated he had thrown there.
Miller showed signs of impairment during standardized field testing and was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital where he refused a blood draw.
Miller was arrested with a bail set at $60,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Matthew Kapitula, 32, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, with driving under the influence of alcohol and three related charges following an incident in December 2019.
According to police records, police were dispatched to investigate a traffic crash on Fallbrook Road in Armenia Township around midnight and found a grey 2016 Dodge Ram rolled over onto its side off the south side of the road.
Court documents state that police spoke with the driver of the truck as he was being treated by medical personnel and smelled a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath and body. Police identified the driver as Kapitula, who refused to answer further questions.
After signing off of medical treatment, Kapitula spoke with police and they witnessed him being “unsteady on his feet” as well as slurring his speech, according to police records. Kapitula’s eyes were also dilated.
Kapitula refused to participate in standardized field testing but consented to a blood draw.
Kapitula was held with bail set at $5,000 and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
