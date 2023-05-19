DUI
A Waverly, N.Y. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on April 9.
Michael A. Ludwig, 65, was driving erratically on Route 220 around 7:50 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of of the Crystal Springs Inn and Suites. Police discovered that his registration plate was not registered. Ludwig told police that he “had a toolbox full of registration plates” that he places on his vehicle to avoid detection. He was unable to provide any insurance or registration information. Ludwig gave police permission to search his vehicle and they discovered that his inspection sticker was counterfeit.
Inside the vehicle, troopers discovered a metal box containing methamphetamine, two glass vials of methamphetamine, a plastic container of methamphetamine and a scale with residue, police said. Troopers also saw several crystals of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for driving under the influence. Police searched him and he had a bag of marijuana in his back pocket.
Ludwig faces charges of misdemeanor driving under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, five counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, misdemeanor fraud alter/forge/counterfeit title, registration or insurance, summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Disorderly conduct
A Towanda man faces charges of disorderly conduct and harassment for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough late April 30 and into the early hours of May 1.
Ryan Zody Jon Hunsinger, 29, was outside a residence on Elizabeth Street shouting at the victim and proceeded to kick and dent her car around 8:58 p.m, according to Towanda Borough police. Officers went to the address, but no one responded. Police were called a second time to the residence around 11:34 p.m. because Hunsinger was yelling and causing a disturbance. After midnight, police heard Hunsinger shouting outside again. Around 1 a.m., a different victim called police and stated that Hunsinger “called her several times after midnight and used vulgar language.”
Hunsinger faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise, summary disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise and misdemeanor harassment: communicating repeatedly and inconvenient hours. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
