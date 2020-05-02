Criminal mischief
Aaron Bennett, 35, of Wyalusing, faces a non-traffic citation following an April 22 disturbance at a Wysox residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Burglary investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported April 30 burglary from a storage shed at the Mountain View Holding Company in West Burlington Township.
Police said several fishing poles, a chop saw, a Craftsman toolbox with various tools, and a Campbell-Hausfeld air compressor were all stolen, with a combined value of $650.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported April 30 burglary from a home along Cash Creek Road in Ulster Township.
Police said a small ATV frame and a red mini bike were stolen from a residential shed.

DUI
An Athens woman faces three misdemeanor DUI charges and multiple summary violations following a March 9 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Melissa Rae Schoffner’s vehicle was observed traveling down the middle of West Pine Street in Athens Township and then crossing the fog line before turning to merge onto Route 220 south. On 220, police saw her vehicle continue to swerve left and right in the lane of travel and her speed fluctuate. After pulling her over near the intersection with Wolcott Hollow Road, police noted that she had track marks and scabs on her arms, and scabs on her face, and was also sweating, had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. Schoffner, who had a known history of drug use, was arrested after failing standard field sobriety testing. A blood draw conducted at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital revealed 82 ng/mL of amphetamine, 420 ng/mL of methamphetamine, 11 ng/mL of fentanyl, and 28 ng/mL of norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
Retail theft
An Elmira man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing an iRobot from Walmart by placing a bar code on the $179 item valued at 50 cents.
According to Athens Township police, 39-year-old Joshua Erick Dean was approached by asset protection after paying for the items in the self-checkout. Dean ended up running from the store and behind the neighboring C&N Bank, where police found him behind some bushes. He was found with a magnet used to remove electronic devices in his possession.
Dean was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
