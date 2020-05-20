DUI
A Troy man faces charges following a March 14 traffic stop on Route 6, near the intersection of Route 220.
Around 9:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were alerted to be on the lookout for a red Chevy pickup that had reportedly fled the scene of an altercation at an area bar, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police pulled over 28-year-old Bradley Daniel Bailey after seeing his truck crossing the fog line while traveling west on Route 6. Police noted that they were unable to read his license plate due to his truck being covered in mud. Bailey smelled strongly of alcohol, according to police, and showed signs of impairment following a field sobriety test. A blood test later showed a blood alcohol concentration of .22%.
Bailey was charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, as well as summary display of registration plate and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
DUI charges
A Towanda man faces three misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charges, along with summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and careless driving, following a March 14 traffic stop on Railroad Street in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Fred Richard Vanderpool, 50, was stopped after police saw him driving with a suspended license on Golden Mile Road in Wysox. After the stop, police noted that Vanderpool appeared nervous and fidgety. Field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment, and blood testing showed 110 ng/mL of methamphetamine and 9.8 ng/mL of amphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
DUI
A Montrose man faces two misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charges and summary careless driving after police came across a black Jeep Gladiator stopped in the southbound lane of Route 3009 in Monroe Borough on March 10.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alex Michael Jayne, 30, was slumped against the steering wheel, passed out, with his foot on the brake around 1:38 a.m. After awakening him and directing him to place the vehicle in park, police said Jayne had bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol, and had slurred speech. Field sobriety and breathalyzer testing showed signs of alcohol and impairment. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .3%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered following an incident from 2018.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 50-year-old Michelle Hope Minyon was found with a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine in her vehicle while police were investigating a harassment incident on July 15, 2018.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Criminal mischief
A Towanda man faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge following a Feb. 26 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Brent William Bailey broke the glass shutters on the front door of a North Towanda Township residence while banging on the door. Police had responded to the scene following a 911 call, although dispatchers had to trace the call to the home since the woman on the other end would not talk to them.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Possession
A Monroeton woman faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an early morning March 26 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the Monroeton Dandy Mini Mart around 2:30 a.m. Twenty-six-year-old Kari Ann Knapp was found with a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside her vehicle while police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Use/possession of drug paraphernalia
A Wellsboro man faces multiple charges following an April 3 traffic stop at the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jonathan Scott Baker was pulled over after police saw him driving a gray Ford Fusion with a revoked registration. During the traffic stop, police discovered that Baker didn’t own the vehicle, but noted this was the sixth time he had been cited for driving with a suspended license. Baker was found in possession of a hypodermic needle in his sweatshirt pocket, and two more hypodermic needles in a black backpack found in the vehicle.
Baker was charged with three counts of misdemeanor the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act: prohibited acts; penalties; misdemeanor driving under suspension/revocation; and summary registration and certificate of title required.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Criminal trespass
A Towanda man faces the charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and summary disorderly conduct following an April 23 incident in which he allegedly refused to leave a residence in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said while responding to the scene, they found 28-year-old Tyler John David McCormick walking on Liberty Corners Road.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Possession
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and summary disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense following a March 27 incident.
Towanda Borough police said around 6:17 p.m., they responded to a call at the Towanda Roadway Inn for an unresponsive person in the lobby who was not a guest nor belonged in the building. Police said they and EMS on the scene tried to wake 27-year-old Nicholas Hughes multiple times, but were unsuccessful. During some attempts, police said Hughes swung his fists. He was eventually pulled off of the couch and, after a brief struggle, was handcuffed. Police found a small amount of methamphetamine on Hughes, who did not know what time it was and thought he had fallen asleep at his girlfriend’s house.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Sexual abuse of children
A Towanda man was jailed on $150,000 bail after Pennsylvania State Police found multiple pornographic images and videos depicting children on his phone after search warrants were executed on May 13.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 36-year-old Thad M. Wilcox faces two felony charges of sexual abuse of children and a felony charge of criminal use of communication facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
DUI charge
A Rome man faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI, and summary maximum speed limits and careless driving following a Nov. 27, 2019 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Dakoda Ronald Cain was observed traveling 73 mph in a 40 mph zone on Sheshequin Road. Police noted that Cain acted sluggish, had bloodshot eyes, and admitted to smoking marijuana that morning. A field sobriety test showed impairment. A blood test that followed showed 2.3 ng/mL of 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, 55 ng/mL of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 13 ng/mL of Delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
DUI
A Wysox man faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI, summary registration and certificate of title required, and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked following a March 8 traffic stop along York Avenue in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Joel Duane Vanderpool was observed driving a grey Dodge Durango with a dead license plate, which police later learned didn’t belong to him. Vanderpool was found to have a suspended license, glassy eyes, and dialated pupils. Field sobriety testing showed that Vanderpool was under the influence.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 19.
DUI reported
An Athens man faces two misdemeanor DUI charges along with summary careless driving and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection following a March 10 traffic stop on James Street.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 60-year-old Neil Francis Kinsley was observed traveling west on Route 6 in North Towanda Township in a red Ford Raptor with an expired inspection. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol, and noted that Kinsley had glassy and bloodshot eyes. Kinsley showed impairment through field sobriety and breath testing although he denied having anything to drink. A blood test showed Kinsley with a .186% blood alcohol concentration.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 19.
DUI
A Tunkhannock man faces multiple charges following the March 10 report of an erratic driver starting on Route 6 in Standing Stone Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a caller reported shortly before midnight a pickup truck traveling behind them that, at one point, veered into the opposite lane of travel, turned its lights off, and looked like it would pass them on the right side of the roadway. Police pulled 50-year-old Ralph Vernon Martin over in Towanda Borough. Troopers noted that Martin’s registration had expired in February. Martin also smelled of alcohol, and showed impairment following field sobriety testing. A blood draw showed 270+/-16 mg/dL of ethanol.
Martin was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI, as well as summary registration and certificate of title required, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving, and periods for requiring lighted lamps.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 19.
Drug possession
An Ulster man faces a misdemeanor charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered following a Feb. 4 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dustin Allen Westbrook, 35, was wanted on a warrant for felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer. Troopers received a tip that Westbrook was staying at a hotel in Towanda Borough and, with support from Towanda Borough police, arrested him in one of the rooms. Police also found a small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 13.
