Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Shania Lynn McClain, 23, of Tunkhannock, with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Wyalusing Township.
According to the affidavit, a state trooper pulled over McClain for speeding on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township as McClain was traveling eastbound in a silver Suzuki. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and was given a pipe from the center console by McClain after the trooper secured required documents. Police then searched the vehicle and recovered a marijuana grinder and approximately 3.8 grams of marijuana.
McClain’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Possession of paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Stephen Perry Woodruff, 35, of Towanda, with possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges following a traffic stop in Wysox Township on Jan. 22.
According to the affidavit, a trooper was passed in the opposite direction by Woodruff in a white Dodge pickup truck on the Golden Mile in front of Ferrario Auto Dealers when the trooper noticed the truck’s broken taillight and the rear window obstructed. The trooper then turned around to follow the truck and observed it turn on to Leisure Drive.
Police attempted to follow the truck down the road but could not gain on the vehicle, even at speeds near 85 miles-per-hour. After police activated their emergency sirens the vehicle pulled over by Bishop’s Asphalt Plant.
The trooper then determined that Woodruff had a suspended license for a previous DUI and that Woodruff was in possession of two glass pipes which police suspected were used for methamphetamine.
Woodruff’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Access device fraud
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Kali Elizabeth Olmstead, 27, of Tioga, Pennsylvania, with access device fraud and receiving stolen property following an incident that was originally reported on July 23, 2018.
According to police records, officers received a report that Olmstead stole approximately $10,000 from an individual she was supposed to be caring for since the spring of 2017.
When questioned by police, Olmstead stated that she “was not the only one withdrawing money from the account” and that when others asked for money it “just looked bad on her because it was drawn in her name,” according to court records.
Police records state that Olmstead told police that she bought a car and then told the victim about the purchase afterward and that the victim knew about all of the expenses, but when asked told police that she had signed checks out in her name without the victim knowing about it.
Court documents show that Olmstead offered to start paying the money back.
Bank statements showed Olmstead wrote 23 unauthorized checks totaling $4,245, made 19 unauthorized withdrawals totaling $7,099.40, and police were given 19 Walmart receipts showing that the victim bought boys and girls clothing, electronics and cigarettes that were not items needed in the care of the victim that totalled $1,386.93.
The grand total of unauthorized withdrawals and purchases totalled $12,731.33, according to police documents.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Olmstead on Jan. 8, 2020, before District Magisterial Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
DUI charges
A Towanda man faces three misdemeanor DUI charges along with the summary violations of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and careless driving following a March 5 traffic stop on Bridge Street in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Emory D. Davenport, 34, was observed traveling west on Route 6 through the borough with no registration plate. Davenport admitted to police that his driver’s license was suspended, and that he was on his way to pick up the owner of the vehicle who was under the influence. He also told police that he had smoked marijuana about an hour to two hours prior. Field sobriety testing showed impairment. A blood test showed the presence of 1.7 ng/mL of 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, 50 ng/mL of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 3.9 ng/mL of Delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
Drug possession reported
A Rome woman faces multiple charges following a Feb. 25 traffic stop along Route 6 in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jody Lynn Bobacz, 36, was driving a silver Honda Civic with an expired inspection sticker and a broken right front headlight. Inside the car, police found a small baggie with suspected crystal methamphetamine, six other baggies with suspected drug residue, and a glass bong with suspected marijuana.
Bobacz was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no headlights, and summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Retail theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Jessica Lee Ziegler, 28, of Towanda, with retail theft following an investigation on April 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Ziegler placed a pair of Weston Chief boots, valued at $20, into her personal bag at Tractor Supply in Wysox Township on April 2 at approximately 11:35 a.m. Ziegler then did not make an attempt to pay for the boots and left the store after being confronted by the store manager.
Ziegler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Aggravated assault
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has charged Dakota Baillie, 25, of Canton with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and three related charges following an incident on Dec. 23, 2019.
According to court records, on Dec. 23, 2019 law enforcement reported to a residence in Canton to arrest Baillie with a warrant and saw a black Jeep Cherokee matching the description of his vehicle with an obstructed license plate.
When approaching the vehicle officers saw a white male sitting in the driver’s seat matching the description of Baillie who put the vehicle in reverse and started to back down the driveway away from law enforcement who yelled at him to “wait” several times, according to police documents.
Court documents show that law enforcement attempted to block the vehicle’s exit with their vehicle and Baillie drove the Jeep directly toward the passenger door, coming to a stop “two or three feet” from it before putting the Jeep in reverse, almost striking the law enforcement vehicle again and speeding away.
Law enforcement made contact with the Jeep as it was “doing donuts in the snow” and an officer exited his vehicle to try to get Baillie to stop but Baillie drove the Jeep toward the driver side of the vehicle before turning right and coming “two to five feet” from the officer, who was able to identify him, before driving away and concealing himself to the point that officers could not find him, according to court records.
Law enforcement records noted that Baillie’s license was suspended due to DUI at the time of the incident.
Baillie was arrested with a bail set at $150,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 8, 2020 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Possession
Troy Borough Police have charged Geneva Maria Morrell, 25, of Elmira, New York, with possession of a controlled substance following an incident in Troy on Dec. 20, 2019.
According to police records, officers saw a vehicle turn right onto Elmira Street in Troy through a red light and initiated a traffic stop during which they identified the driver as Morrell and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the cab of the 2001 Audi she was driving.
Police saw a clear plastic bag between the center console and the passenger seat of the vehicle and asked Morrell what it was. When she took it out it was a green, leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana. A search found no other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Morrell on Jan. 29, 2020 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
