False 911 calls
A Sayre man is being charged after allegedly calling 911 multiple times with no real emergency and claiming false reports and incriminating others in crimes that have not occurred.
According to Sayre Borough police, Ryan Shaw, 34, of Sayre called 911 and accused his neighbor of breaking into his home and stealing his wallet. The 911 dispatch claims that Shaw can be heard laughing over the phone in a manner that was unusual.
Police said, Shaw has a history of repeatedly calling 911 when there has been no real emergencies.
According to police, Shaw has called 45 times in the past few months. Twenty-one of those calls had been in the previous three days and have been getting more aggressive in nature. In one of the calls, police dispatch said that Shaw claimed the CIA was planting chips in his apartment.
Shaw is being charged with communications with 911 and false report with falsely incriminating another.
Shaw’s preliminary hearing will be held on May 25 with Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Assault at hospital
A New Albany man faces charges of aggravated assault and simple assault to a health care practitioner at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on May 3.
Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 29, of New Albany allegedly kicked a nurse to the ground while being treated as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.
According to Towanda PSP, the nurse was tending to Clawges-Griffith’s medical needs when he became agitated and uncooperative with his care. The patient proceeded to kick the nurse in the head and neck resulting in the nurse falling to the ground and having a broken tooth.
Monetary bail was set at $50,000, but the defendant was unable to post bail.
Clawges-Griffith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 with Judge Larry J. Hurley. His formal arraignment will be scheduled for June 10 with Judge Maureen T. Beirne.
Assault
A Sayre man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute turned violent.
Athens Township police said that on May 15 they were dispatched to a residence where the victim was visibly shaking and crying and so upset she was inaudible.
Schae Terkay, 24, of Sayre became aggressive with the police to the point that he pulled an officer’s vest and grabbed an officer’s fingers and tried to bend them back.
Once restrained, Terkay was placed in the back of a police car as the officers interviewed the victim.
The victim alleges that Terkay grabbed her by the neck, slammed her to the ground, and hit her several times while pinning her to the floor.
There was a struggle over her cell phone, which she was able to get back and call for help with.
The victim had injuries to her neck, face, and arms.
Terkay is being charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and misdemeanors of resisting arrest and false imprisonment.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 25 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Shoplifter
Rachelle Rockwell, 31, of Troy and a male shoplifter are both being charged with retail theft at a local Wal-Mart.
On May 17, Athens Township Wal-Mart employees allege that Rockwell caught their attention by acting suspicious and proceeding to place items in her purse, according to Athens Township police.
Rockwell paid for some but not all of the items she had at the self-checkout and was stopped by Wal-Mart employees when she tried to exit through the doors.
While in police custody, Rockwell informed them that a male shoplifter was with her as he stole and removed parts from a pressure washer.
Police say that a witness told them that they saw a person resembling the male suspect in a black car in the parking lot earlier that day.
On the way to transporting Rockwell to the police station, a black car was following the police vehicle. The black car was subsequently pulled over and the driver was identified by police as the male shoplifter.
Rockwell is being charged with a misdemeanor in the first degree due to the total price tag of the items stolen and to a prior conviction for retail theft.
Her bail is set at $25,000 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 25 with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Shoplifter
Katherine Kapler, 27, of Lopez is being charged with retail theft at the Athens Township Wal-Mart on May 7.
Wal-Mart employees told Athens Township police they stopped her for alleged shoplifting. When questioned by police, Kapler confessed to the crime.
According to police, Kapler stated she wanted to use her money to buy other items and avoid paying for the ones stolen.
Wal-Mart employees allege that Kapler took a breast pump and a diaper bag. Kapler proceeded to put the breast pump inside the diaper bag to conceal it.
Although she paid for some items, she failed to pay for both the diaper bag and the concealed items within it.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Shoplifter
An Elmira woman is charged with shoplifting cosmetics items at Wal-Mart in Athens Township.
Athens Township police allege that Davetta Sindoni, 40, of Elmira was acting suspicious in the cosmetics department as she took items from it. She proceeded to go to a different department where she put the items in a bag.
Sindoni allegedly met up with an unidentified male and cut through a closed register.
Police were called in and met with Wal-Mart employees who stopped Sindoni from leaving. She then confessed to police to retail theft.
The price of the stolen items totaled $536.85, which makes the theft a Misdemeanor I offense.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 with Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.