DUI
An Athens man faces DUI and other charges after he crashed his own vehicle on a local roadway.
On April 4 around 2 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police investigated a traffic crash on Sheshequin Road; approximately half mile south of the Ulster Bridge in Sheshequin Township, according to court documents.
State police observed a vehicle off of the roadway down an embankment off the west side of the roadway.
The vehicle was traveling northbound when it veered across the roadway and impacted the base of the guardrail.
EMS personnel allege that they saw 31-year-old Patrick Knecht climbing up the embankment from the vehicle, according to police.
Police said they detected alcohol from Knecht’s breathe and his eyes were watery and red.
He was later transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
Knecht’s charges include misdemeanor driving under the influence, careless driving, driving at unsafe speed, and disregard for a traffic lane.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Possession
A Towanda man faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over for a traffic stop on April 29.
According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police initiated the traffic stop around 11:29 a.m. for a vehicle operating with no headlights while the windshield wipers were activated.
According to police, the driver identified himself as Walter Donovan, 59, and his hands appeared to be twitching nervously on the steering wheel.
Police asked for permission to search the vehicle and Donovan consented.
Police allege the car contained a plastic bag with methamphetamine and a glass vile with methamphetamine residue.
Donovan was placed under arrest and transported to Towanda PSP barracks where he was fingerprinted, photographed, and subsequently released.
Donovan faces a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Property damage
An Ulster woman faces charges for property damage to a man’s car.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Natalie Johnson, 38, allegedly came to the residence around 8 p.m. and caused damage of over $1,000 to a Green Ford Fiesta parked outside on April 15.
Multiple windows were smashed and all four tires were slashed with a sharp object.
Two hours after the alleged damage, police interviewed Johnson at her residence where she confessed to the act.
Police said Johnson told them she committed the act as revenge for alleged past mistreatment done to her.
Johnson faces charges of criminal mischief with damage property, criminal trespass/simple trespasser, and harassment.
Johnson faces a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces multiple drug charges and suspension charges.
On April 20, Pennsylvania State Police observed a red truck with South Carolina plates driving on South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. which led them to conduct a license plate search, according to court documents. Their search showed the vehicle registration was suspended due to an insurance coverage lapse.
This led police to pulled over 54-year-old Rosa Ingel. Another search showed her driver’s license was suspended.
According to police, Ingel consented to a vehicle search which revealed small amounts of marijuana, suspected heroin and a fraudulent PA 2021 inspection sticker.
Ingel faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of use of certificate of inspection, driving while operating a suspended license, and driving with a suspended registration.
Ingel will have a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Assaults
Matthew Gay, 30, of Athens is facing multiple charges for a series of alleged assaults.
On April 9, between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., police allege that Gay got into a verbal altercation with a woman that turned violent. Gay smashed her phone and proceeded to grab her by the throat and slammed her to the ground leading to injuries to her arm and wrist. Police allege that Gay punched her in the face four to five times causing facial contusions. Gay allegedly caused damage to her dresser drawer.
Gay allegedly committed another series of offenses on May 6.
Police said Gay returned to the residence on April 30 through a window and physically assaulted her leading to injuries to her wrist, head, ribs, and tooth. Gay destroyed her cell phone and stayed at the residence for the next several days without her permission.
The victim alleges that she was only able to escape from Gay on May 6 when they both left the residence together to got to the Wysox Dandy Minimart. When he left the car, she got in the driver’s seat and drove off and proceeded to call State Police.
Police met the alleged victim in the parking lot of Hurley’s.
The victim arrived back at the residence with a friend and they both allegedly saw Gay hit her vehicle with a baseball bat while threatening to kill the both of them. The vehicle sustained damage to the rear window and a cracked windshield. Gay allegedly hit and caused damage to the friend’s vehicle as well.
Gay faces multiple charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief with damage to property, misdemeanor making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury, and harassment
Gay was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and it was posted on May 12.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Hit and run
On April 30 around 10 a.m., the Towanda Pennsylvania State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Penn Drive and Route 220, Monroe Borough.
The victim says that he came to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. The victim says he saw that vehicle turn right and flee the scene, according to police.
Troopers reviewed nearby cameras at C&N bank that captured video of the accident.
A vehicle matching the description of the fleeing vehicle was located at the Sheetz parking lot. This vehicle had front end damage and paint transfer matching the victim’s vehicle.
Police interviewed a Sheetz employee who said that the vehicle was driven by Tyler Allen, 27, of Mildred.
According to police, Allen was interviewed on May 2 and he confessed to committing the hit-and-run.
Allen is facing charges of misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, summary driving with a suspended license, and summary following too closely.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
