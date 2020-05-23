Retail theft
A Rome man faces charges following a May 8 shoplifting incident.
According to Athens Township police, Richard Jacob Labor, 31, had been suspected of stealing from Walmart multiple times when the store’s asset protection contacted police about this latest incident. When police asked Labor about the theft outside the store, they said he pulled multiple items from his pockets — including the stolen Jet Stream electronic device valued at $70 — and also admitted to a previous theft. He also admitted to using marijuana, and turned over a glass smoking pipe and small vial with green ground up plant material inside over to police. Additionally, police noted that Labor had a suspended driver’s license and several traffic warrants.
Labor was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with summary retail theft.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Retail theft reported
A Rome woman faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge following a May 13 shoplifting incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, Darcie Jean Olmstead, 24, was observed shoving several items into a black bag before approaching the front registers to pay for other items in her cart. The value of the stolen merchandise was $238.96.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Drug possession
A Waverly man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the early morning hours in the parking lot of Burger King in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 44-year-old Michael Lee Gann was found with a glass marijuana pipe and container with marijuana behind the driver’s seat. After further questioning, police said Gann turned over a meth pipe and a small metal container with a “snort straw” and a baggie with crystal methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Retail theft
A Milan man faces multiple charges following a May 9 shoplifting incident at Walmart during which he was suspected to be under the influence.
According to Athens Township police, when asset protection associates tried to stop 48-year-old Randy Lee Wayman, he ran off into the women’s restroom and locked himself in a stall. No one else was in the bathroom at the time. A search uncovered 9.75 grams of marijuana and 5.96 grams of methamphetamine, along with two glass pipes with burnt residue. Wayman, who had been observed opening and concealing a knife and cologne, had attempted to steal $165.32 worth of merchandise.
Wayman was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia,
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Criminal mischief
A Nuremberg, Pennsylvania man faces the charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary harassment after a March 2 incident on Scribbens Hollow Road in Albany Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 30-year-old Christopher Thomas Brewster stopped his red BMW in front of a black Dodge truck, approached the vehicle, and tried punching the driver through a partially opened window. Brewster also ripped the door handle off and punched two dents into the side rear of the truck.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
DUI
A New Albany man faces two misdemeanor DUI charges along with summary disregard traffic lane and careless driving following a Feb. 22 traffic stop in Monroe Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the black 2002 Chevrolet being driven by Matthew Ryan Dunn, 38, had crossed the white fog and double yellow lines, and had traveled at a high rate of speed through a residential area before being pulled over at the intersection of Route 220 and Marcy Hill Road. Police noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Dunn’s eyes also appeared glassy, and field sobriety testing showed impairment. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .223%.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 15.
Possession
A Gillett man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a March 10 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Christopher Heasley was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr’s office. Inside the trunk of the vehicle was a blue case containing a hypodermic needle, a small baggie with a moist cotton ball with suspected drug residue, and a multi-colored container with suspected drug residue. Police said Heasley admitted that the blue case belonged to him.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 28.
Assault
A Towanda man faces multiple felony, misdemeanor, and summary charges following a March 19 incident in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 50-year-old Wayne Wade Welch approached the victim with a hatchet following a verbal argument and cornered him. The victim ended up with a cut to his pinky finger after the two began wrestling. The victim then fled into the residence on the property and Welch fled the scene. He was located at another Towanda Township home and taken into custody.
Welch was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor aggravated assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and summary harassment.
Burglary
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after allegedly trying to break into a home for the second time on March 23.
According to Towanda Borough police, 29-year-old Orlando Rodriguez Nieves had either gained entry or attempted to gain entry to the Second Street home through the victim’s kitchen window. A man wearing all black had opened her kitchen window, and the victim saw the man running from the home when she went to check on the situation. Two days prior, the man was caught trying to enter her home through a second floor window. Police later saw Rodriguez Nieves approaching the home once again and while speaking with him, noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.
Rodriguez Nieves faces the charges of felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor defiant trespass, misdemeanor loitering and prowling, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor harassment.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $70,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Drug possession
Two Towanda men face charges following a Sept. 1, 2019 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Todd Brent Stroud was charged after police said the vehicle he was riding in failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and South Main Street. Police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Stroud admitted to having a little marijuana on him, which police found in his pants pocket. Additional marijuana was found on the floor of the driver’s side floor board after the driver, James Oliver Johnson, admitted to trying to get rid of the marijuana for Stroud and having smoked some.
Johnson, 51, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance — schedule 1 — first offense, DUI: controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3 — first offense, DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, and summary duties at stop stign.
Stroud was charged with misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
A preliminary hearing for Stroud is scheduled for May 27. A formal arraignment for Johnson is scheduled for June 15.
