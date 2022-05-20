DUI
An Ulster man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Litchfield Township on May 5. Justin David Vanderpool, 28, crashed his pickup truck near an address on North Rome Road around 3 a.m., according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police spoke with him and noticed he had slurred speech. He stated that he had a five to seven alcoholic drinks before driving. A breath test was used on Vanderpool and it registered positive for alcohol, which led to his arrest for DUI, police noted. Vanderpool faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox on May 3. Vicki Lynn Potter, 59, was driving with no taillights on Route 6, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police discovered that her vehicle registration was suspended and had insurance cancellation. A traffic stop was conducted in the Wysox Dollar General parking lot where they found out that her license was suspended. Potter had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and she was arrested for DUI, police said.
Potter faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary period for requiring lighted lamps, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary vehicle registration suspended, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked and summary failure to carry registration.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on March 28.
Cody Allan Felts, 21, crashed his vehicle over an embankment separating the Hurley’s Super Market parking lot and Colonial Drive around 7 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He smelled of marijuana, had bloodshot eyes and stated that he did not have a license. While searching for documentation to provide to police, Felts tried to hide three packets of marijuana that were in his backpack, which police seized. Standard field tests were conducted and police placed him under arrest. Police discovered that his operating privileges were suspended due to previous driving infractions and his vehicle had an expired registration, according to court documents.
Felts faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary driver to stop damage: unattended vehicle/property, summary operating privileges suspended/revoked, summary failure to carry registration, summary vehicle registration expired and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Possession
A Waverly man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Ulster Township on Feb. 8.
Caden Joseph Mint, 20, was speeding up to 83 mph down Route 220, which led to a traffic stop, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and Mint stated that he had two baggies of marijuana. He consented to a vehicle search where police seized the baggies and they proceeded to place him under arrest.
Mint faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary exceeding 55 MPH in other location by 28 mph. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
DUI
A North Tonawanda, New York man faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Feb. 16.
Eric Torbeck, 43, crashed his vehicle into a deer on Route 220 around 4 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Torbeck had slurred speech and swayed and stumbled while speaking to police. An empty box for a smoking device, a small clear plastic baggie and a hypodermic needle with suspected narcotics were found outside behind his vehicle, according to court documents. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a hypodermic needle cap inside it, police said.
Torbeck faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident on March 7.
Rachel Christin Padilla, 32, was seen driving across the fog line two times and weaving within a lane on State Route 6 in North Towanda around 12:40 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was also seen texting while driving, which led to a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 6 and Merrill Parkway. Police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw that her eyes were bloodshot, according to court documents. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. A consented vehicle search led police to find multiple items of drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, court documents show. The items included two loaded hypodermic needles, a baggie of suspected heroin, a chap stick cap of suspected heroin residue, a cigarette butt where the cotton from the filter was used for injection, rolling paper containing suspected marijuana, zig-zag rolling papers and a baggie of marijuana residue, police said.
Padilla faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary texting while driving prohibition. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.