Terroristic threats
A Towanda man allegedly threatened a victim while also destroying property and committing theft during an incident in Towanda Borough on May 15.
Alexander M. Lewis, 27, threatened to kill the victim and stabbed all four of her vehicle’s tires in the area of Main Street around 2:25 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The damaged tires cost around $660. Lewis also entered the victim’s residence and locked her out of it. He allegedly stole the victim’s phone, which was valued at around $800. At one point, police encountered Lewis and they told him to identify himself. However, Lewis walked away from police and refused to do so.
Lewis faces charges that include misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property and summary resisting/interfering with officer: fail to produce ID. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Athens man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on March 10.
Matthew M. Ricci, 42, lost control of his vehicle on Route 220 and drove through a front yard around 3:28 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He displayed signs of impairment, smelled of alcohol and eventually admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
Ricci faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, summary fail to keep right, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
