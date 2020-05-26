Assault
Keith Howard Kissell, 34, of Towanda, faces a variety of assault charges following a physical altercation on March 25.
Kissell was charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated assault of an unborn child, and misdemeanor simple assault and strangulation.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Public drunkenness
A Towanda man faces misdemeanor defiant trespass and DUI charges, as well as summary public drunkenness, following a Feb. 7 incident.
According to Towanda Borough police, 45-year-old Maxwell Kenneth Kot refused to leave the victim’s residence. When police responded, Kot was passed out inside, and became upset and threatened to punch an officer as they urged him to sit up. They noted that Kot believed he was at his house. Due to his level of intoxication, police said Kot was unable to keep his balance and officers had to help him walk out to the police car.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.
Assault
Four people face charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following a March 1 fight at a Towanda residence.
According to Towanda Borough police, the incident involved 36-year-old Amanda Marie Maddox, 29-year-old Darin Matthew McKean, 19-year-old Courtney Stranger, and 19-year-old Dalton Dunn.
Preliminary hearings for Maddox and Dunn are scheduled for May 27. Stranger’s and McKean’s preliminary hearings were scheduled for May 13.
Pursuit
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit around the New Albany area.
According to police, Devon Lee Chilson, 22, sped away from the New Albany Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street after a trooper going through the area noticed that his registration was expired. Chilson continued to Wyalusing New Albany Road and then Route 220 south, failing to stop at several stop signs along the way. Around two miles south of the store, he voluntarily pulled his vehicle over and he was removed from the vehicle.
He was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer and multiple summary violations including driving unregistered vehicle, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, driving at safe speed, careless driving, and operating vehicle without a valid inspection.
His case is currently in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Theft
A Towanda man faces misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property charges following a reported theft from an individual while outside of the Dandy Mini Mart in Towanda Borough on Jan. 19.
According to Towanda Borough police, Alan D. Fuller, 62, was observed on surveillance video grabbing $80 in cash off the ground after it had fallen out of the victim’s jacket pocket while getting out of his vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
False identification
A Harrisburg man faces a misdemeanor charge of false identification to a law enforcement officer following a Dec. 31, 2019 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Arthur Charles Everly provided only his first and middle names, and a false date of birth, after police responded to a Covered Bridge Road property for a report of a suspicious person. Everly was turned over to Towanda Borough police due to having two active warrants out of their jurisdiction.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A New Albany man faces two misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary display plate care in improper vehicle following a Feb. 3 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Christopher Daniel Evans was pulled over at the intersection of Sheshequin Road and Bridge Street after a check of the plate on the white Suzuki SUV he was driving showed it belonged to a Dodge truck. Police also detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and found that Evans had a pipe in his pocket and a marijuana grinder inside the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
DUI
Sayre Borough Police have charged Marissa Leigh Miller, 27, of Nichols, New York with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and three related charges following an incident on Lehigh Street in Sayre on Nov. 28.
According to police records, police initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a Jeep traveling 36 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. When the driver, later identified as Miller, rolled down the window, officers smelled a “pungent odor of marijuana” and noticed her to have “reddened bloodshot and glassy eyes.”
When asked, Miller told police she had about three drinks that night, that she had smoked marijuana three hours earlier and that there “may be some” marijuana in the center console of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Police documents show that when searching the vehicle, police found a small clear bag containing marijuana in the center console, a second clear bag of marijuana in the driver’s door panel pocket and a third small clear bag of marijuana and an empty beer can under the front passenger seat.
Police noted that when they moved Miller into the police department for her safety to administer standardized field sobriety testing the smell of alcohol on her breath and person became stronger. Miller failed the field sobriety testing and refused a blood draw, according to police records.
Court documents state the total amount of marijuana found in Miller’s vehicle was 4 grams, plus burnt marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Miller on Feb. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Retail theft
Athens Township Police Department has charged Arletta Doreen Appleton, 63, of Horseheads, New York, with retail theft following an incident on Dec. 18, 2019.
Court records show that police responded to Walmart in Athens at approximately 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Police documents state that police spoke with a Walmart employee who reported that a female, later identified as Appleton, was on video walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise and later admitted to stealing the items.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Appleton on Feb. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.