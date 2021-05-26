DUI
Ryan Fluck, 33, of Towanda was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine on March 21 in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough police, Fluck’s blood alcohol concentration was over the .08% limit while operating his motor vehicle.
Police said that Fluck also had methamphetamine in his system, which is a schedule I controlled substance.
Fluck is being charged with three different misdemeanor DUI charges, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, summary careless driving and summary illegal parking.
Fluck’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18 with Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft
On April 24 at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Pennsylvania State police were dispatched to Dandy Mini-Mart in Monroe Borough for a report of a stolen truck key, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police said they interviewed the driver who left his truck running at the gas pump while he went inside the store and that is when the key was stolen from the ignition.
Police said that on May 9 they interviewed Ryan Phillips, 25, of Mildred who confessed that he stole the key and threw it in a trash can upon seeing the driver pull in and go into the store.
Phillips is being charged with misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
A preliminary hearing is being held on June 23.
Indecent assault
A Towanda man is facing charges related to inappropriately touching a minor.
According to court documents, the victim was 15 years old at the time while the defendant was 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said that Stephen Young, 28, touched the victim inappropriately multiple times when the two of them were alone.
Young sent sexually explicit text messages to the victim and asked for pictures of herself but she refused, according to court documents.
Young is being charged with five counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of a minor less than 16 years old, felony corruption of minors, and five counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Flight and possession
A Monroeton man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police and possessing drugs.
On March 8, Jack Stroud, 39, ran from police to avoid being arrested on a warrant issued from a parole agent, according to Towanda Borough police.
The parole agent gave police information on Stroud’s possible location, which they used to find him, according to court documents.
On May 17, at approximately 9 a.m., Stroud was placed in a clean holding cell on 200 Main Street that had been empty for 72 hours when he allegedly smuggled in methamphetamine hidden in his clothes, according to Towanda Borough police.
According to court documents, holding cell footage showed Stroud removing a bag of meth from his clothes and using his feet to grind the substance into the floor. Police said the holding cell was empty for 72 hours prior to Stroud entering it.
Stroud faces felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Possession
A woman faces multiple charges after a traffic stop in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 929 South Main St. in Towanda Township.
On April 9, Pennsylvania State Police noticed a registration plate hanging from a car with 32-year-old Melissa Ackley of Towanda inside it, according to court documents. Police said they approached the vehicle and asked Ackley for vehicle documents that she was unable to provide.
Police said Ackley had a DUI suspended license.
After she gave consent for a vehicle search, police discovered methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in her purse, according to court documents.
Ackley is being charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary improper display plate, summary operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license for DUI 1st offense, summary operation of a vehicle without the required financial responsibility.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Illegal drugs
A Sayre woman is facing charges for selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent.
According to court documents, the Bradford County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General were investigating 39-year-old Jacqueline Lucy for selling methamphetamine.
Police said that between Oct. 6-8 of 2020, the undercover agent and a confidential informant used Facebook Messenger to communicate with Lucy and arrange the sale of methamphetamine, which took place in Lucy’s vehicle. Lucy gave the two individuals the drugs in exchange for $200, according to police.
Lucy is being charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
She was sent to jail on $40,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
DUI
A Milan man is facing multiple DUI charges after being pulled over for a loud modified exhaust.
On April 10, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Joshua Engel in North Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car and Engel’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, which led to police telling Engel to exit the vehicle and he told police he smoked marijuana and methamphetamine approximately two hours prior.
Engel is being charged with misdemeanor DUI of alcohol/controlled substance, schedule 1, 1st offense; misdemeanor DUI of a controlled Substance, Schedule 2 or 3, 1st Offense; misdemeanor DUI of a controlled substance with impaired ability, 1st Offense; summary have improper muffler; summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is being held on July 2.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper found 22-year-old Keith Chilson unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle on April 9. Police said they conducted a preliminary breath test that detected alcohol on his breath and was subsequently placed under arrest.
Chilson is facing charges of misdemeanor of DUI, high rate of alcohol (Bac.10 — <.16), 1st offense; and misdemeanor DUI unsafe driving, 1st offense.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 2.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges on a woman after an argument turned violent.
On May 11, a woman with a black eye walked into the police station to report an assault on her, according to Towanda Borough police.
Police said the woman got into a verbal argument with Desmond Fitzgerald, 25, at a Towanda residence and after he called her inappropriate names she left the residence and entered her car.
Fitzgerald allegedly pulled the woman out of the car and she punched him out of self-defense. Fitzgerald allegedly responded by punching the woman in the face, pulling her to the ground, and holding her neck down with his foot, according to court documents.
Fitzgerald is being charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 26.
Fleeing police
A Nichols man faces multiple charges that include fleeing police.
Sayre Borough police said they saw a vehicle leaving the Spring St. Dandy parking lot at a very slow speed on Feb. 10. The vehicle continued to drive slowly as it passed over the center line twice. Police said they initiated a traffic stop with overhead lights and a siren but the vehicle continued driving with two wheels over the fog line. The vehicle turned left at one point with its right turn signal on. The vehicle eventually stopped in the driveway of a residence in Waverly.
Police said they saw James Hill, 46, behind the wheel and he allegedly said he didn’t have a license and wanted to get his vehicle home.
Hill was allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Hill is being charged with summary disregard for a traffic lane; felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; summary driving without a license; summary turning movements and required signals
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
