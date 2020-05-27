Sex abuse
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating an incident occurring at the Dar-Way Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elkland Township involving a resident viewing inappropriate images related to the sexual abuse of a child on May 13.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a hit and run that occurred in Dushore Borough on May 16.
According to police, an unknown vehicle was traveling west on Headley Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway, cut the corner of the intersection with Railroad Street and struck a street sign and a stone wall embedded into the hillside. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported an instance of criminal mischief occurring on Chesock Road in Cherry Township on May 23.
According to police, an unknown actor caused damage to a victim’s mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 16-year-old New Albany Borough male on charges of drug possession following an investigation on May 18.
According to police, troopers received a report of drug paraphernalia located outside of a residence and upon investigating determined that drugs and drug paraphernalia belonged to a juvenile. Charges will be filed through the Bradford County Courthouse.
Unpermitted firearm
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Romaine Salsman, 35, of Gillett, with DUI, possession of a loaded pistol without a permit and possession of drugs following a traffic stop on May 6 in Burlington Township.
According to police, troopers pulled over Salsman for a vehicle code violation and during the stop detected signs of impairment. Salsman was then taken into custody on suspicion of DUI without incident. A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded pistol, drugs and paraphernalia.
Counterfeit document
Robert Longenberger, 36, of Sayre has been charged with possession, sale or use of an altered, forged or counterfeit document.
According to police, officers responded to Sayre Borough at approximately 8:59 p.m. after a vehicle was spotted with a registration that was labeled expired and stolen.
Longenberger was identified as the driver and told police he did not have a valid license and police noticed that the inspection sticker on the vehicle was counterfeit. When asked by officers, Longenberger stated that he had “bought it off a friend that had a bunch of them” and police saw another inspection sticker in plain view on the vehicle’s back seat, according to police records.
Court records state that police found that the vehicle had been abandoned on the side of the road in New York State during a snowstorm and was mistakenly entered into the system as stolen.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Longenberger on Feb. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Retail theft
Kylene Kay Reeves, 30, of Wysox has been charged with retail theft following in incident at Walmart in Athens on Dec. 27, 2019.
According to police records, officers responded to Walmart after a report of retail theft and found Reeves in the custody of the store’s Asset Protection department.
Officers were told that Reeves had been seen putting items in her clothing, fast selecting items and failing to pay for them. Reeves told police that what she had done was “stupid,” according to court records.
Police documents show that upon search Reeves was found to have jewelry items in her sweatshirt and purse. She was found to have 58 items that totalled $226.28.
Officers found that Reeves had been charged with retail theft twice previously in 2016, according to court documents.
Reeves was arrested with bail set at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.
