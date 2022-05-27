Cruelty to animals
A Towanda faces charges of misdemeanor cruelty to animals for allegedly abusing a cat in Towanda Township.
Cory David Hill, 30, is accused of causing injuries to a cat that include a bloody mouth, inability to walk and removed chunks of fur, according to court documents. Hill adopted the cat on Jan. 19 and subjected it to abuse until it had to be transported to Towanda Creek Animal Hospital for medical evaluation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent
A Towanda woman faces felony drug charges for an alleged offense that happened in Towanda Borough on Oct. 27, 2021.
Rosemary Johnson, 52, sold methamphetamine outside a residence on Main Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She used text messages, phone calls and Facebook Messenger multiple times to sell drugs. Around 3:19 p.m., police observed Johnson and a confidential informant exchange money for drugs near the residence. The informant met police at a disclosed location and turned over two small plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine that weighed about 5.9 grams.
Johnson faces charges that include two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Strangulation
A Sayre man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Litchfield Township that happened during the early hours of May 21.
Donald Lyn Archibald Jr., 37, grabbed the victim by the throat with two hands and held her down until she was unable to breathe, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the residence on Litchfield Road around 12:28 a.m. and saw bruises on the victim’s neck.
Archibald faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 17, 2021.
Eugene Harold Greninger, 64, allegedly fell asleep while driving and hit two parked vehicles near the intersection of Main and Pine Street around 6 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. His vehicle tipped on its side and EMS, police and fire personnel responded to the scene.
He stated that he took multiple medications around 5 a.m., which led to field sobriety tests being performed and his arrest for suspicion of DUI, according to court documents. Police searched his vehicle and found a black pouch with a metallic pipe that had a burnt organic substance inside it. Also in the pouch was a baggie of suspected marijuana and a rolled cigarette, police stated.
Greninger faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary careless driving, summary reckless driving, summary accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
Possession
A Towanda man faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Feb. 24.
David Thomas Knolles, 23, had AOPC warrants, which led Pennsylvania State Police to go to his home on South Main Street, according to court documents. When asked if he had any items on him, he pulled out a container with white residue that was later revealed to be methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
