DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Paul Roland Pasko, 65, of Athens with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and three related offenses following an incident on Oct. 16, 2019.
According to police records, troopers were monitoring traffic around 10:55 a.m. on Milan Road in Smithfield Township when they pulled over the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado 1500, later identified as Pasko, for driving 62 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.
While interviewing Pasko, police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw that Pasko was not wearing his seat belt. When asked, Pasko told police that there was a “bowl” in the glovebox and that he had smoked marijuana the night before but that he did not have any illegal substance on his person, according to court documents.
Before a search, Pasko told police that he had “told a little fib” and that he had some “home grown” in his right rear pocket. He then showed signs of impairment during standardized field sobriety testing and submitted to a blood draw which showed 11-Hydroy Delta-9 THC 7.0ng/mL, Delta-9 Carboxy THC 150ng/mL and Delta-9 THC 39ng/mL in his system.
Police collected a glass smoking pipe from the center console of the vehicle Pasko had been driving and the suspected marijuana from his pocket.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Pasko on Feb. 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Smithfield DUI
Jacob Mckean Ballard, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police for six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following an incident on Oct. 27, 2019.
According to police records, troopers responded to a residence in Smithfield Township at approximately 12:39 a.m. after a report of a vehicle into a residence.
Court records state that while interviewing Ballard, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, police noticed he was speaking with slow and slurred speech, smelled like alcoholic beverage and told them the numbers of his address in the wrong order.
When asked how much he had to drink Ballard stated that he had drank “a lot” and “at least four pitchers of beer.” When asked if he would take standardized field sobriety tests Ballard said he would but that he “was very drunk.”
Ballard submitted to a blood test which showed a blood alcohol content of .214 percent as well as Delta-9 Carboxy THC 5.9ng/mL and Delta-9 THC 0.88ng/mL in his system.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Ballard on Feb. 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.