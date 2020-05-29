Drugs and drug paraphernalia
A Sayre woman and Ulster man face multiple charges after police found them in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after coming across a black Buick that was stopped, but running, on Holly Street.
According to Sayre Borough police, 26-year-old Casey Marie Stillman was the driver, but had a suspended license and didn’t have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle as required. Casey L. Rowe, 34, was the passenger. Upon further investigation, police found a red butane torch where Rowe had been sitting and a spring assisted knife in the passenger door pocket, as well as a glass meth pipe and butane torch in a book bag he told police was his. The book bag also contained a smoking device with marijuana residue, a glass pipe with residue, four hypodermic needles, a black zip up case with a methamphetamine pipe and plastic container of meth, two plastic baggies containing approximately 2.7g of meth, a black butane torch, another baggie with .4g of meth. In a red purse belonging to Stillman, police found a blue butane torch and metal tweezers. Stillman also had a Coach bag in the car that contained three glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, a metal container with meth residue, a metal pick, a black digital scale with methamphetamine residue, four broken methamphetamine pipes, three loaded hypodermic needles, and a bag of unused baggies. A blue bookbag belonging to Stillman contained a methamphetamine pipe with residue, a metal spoon with methamphetamine residue, a pink glass methamphetamine pipe with residue, a glass smoking device with residue, a clear glass methamphetamine pipe with residue, seven plastic baggies with methamphetamine residue, multiple clear packaging baggines, three hypodermic needles, a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime phone, a Samsung Galaxy S5, an LG Tracfone, a brown Coach wallet containing a plastic bag with approximately one gram of methamphetamine, one plastic bag with approximately .6g of methamphetamine, eight plastic baggies with methamphetamine residue, and three unused plastic baggies.
Stillman was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — second offense; misdemeanor illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock; and misdemeanor BAC .02 or greater second offense.
Rowe faces the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon.
Stillman was jailed on $50,000 bail while Rowe was jailed on $25,000 bail. Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for June 2.
Sexual assault
A Williamsport man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and faces numerous charges following a number of sexual assault incidents with a minor spanning late summer to late fall in 2019 in Franklin Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Kyle Joseph Mayer had brandished a knife and threatened the minor at times, and even provided the victim a cell phone in an attempt to keep the incidents a secret.
Mayer faces 12 counts of felony rape, 12 counts of felony statutory sexual assault, six counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three felony criminal contempt charges in the first degree and one felony criminal contempt charge in the second degree, six counts of felony sexual assault, two felony criminal attempt charges, felony corruption of minors, misdemeanor terroristic threats, six counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, misdemeanor corruption of minors, misdemeanor criminal attempt, seven counts of misdemeanor simple assault, six counts of misdemeanor indecent assault in the first degree, six counts of misdemeanor indecent assault in the second degree, misdemeanor criminal attempt in the first degree, misdemeanor criminal attempt in the second degree, seven counts of misdemeanor harassment, and seven counts of summary harassment.
The case is currently in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
DUI
A Harveys Lake, Pennsylvania man faces multiple charges following a Jan. 27 traffic stop after his BMW was observed driving erratically and crossing the yellow double lines while traveling north on Route 220 near the intersection with Route 414.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, William Bernard Yedesko, Jr., 28, admitted to having a blunt inside the middle console of the vehicle and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Field sobriety testing showed impairment. A blood test showed the presence of 63 ng/mL of amphetamine, 530 ng/mL of methamphetamine, 1.5 ng/mL of 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, 67 ng/mL of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 5.7 ng/mL of Delta-9 THC.
Yedesko was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense as well as the summary violations of driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked and disregard traffic lane.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.
Receiving stolen property
A Towanda man faces several charges following a Feb. 1 traffic stop on South Main Street in Towanda Township for multiple vehicle violations.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jesse Allen Shoemaker, 19, was found in possession of a bottle of the painkiller Tramadol that had been prescribed to someone else, as well as a firearm that wasn’t registered in his name. Police then found another firearm that wasn’t registered to Shoemaker, along with marijuana, a glass pipe, a digital scale, and a silver platter with an engraving identifying the owner. The firearms, medication, and silver platter belonged to a deceased couple, and their family handling the estate told police that Shoemaker didn’t have permission to take those items. Shoemaker showed signs of impairment following field sobriety testing and a blood draw showed levels of amphetamines and methamphetamines, which police said were above the reporting limit.
Shoemaker faces two charges of felony receiving stolen property, two charges of felony firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, two misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, summary reckless driving, summary improper sunscreening, and summary improper muffler.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 15.
Terroristic threats
A New Albany man faces multiple charges after allegedly pointing a rifle at a victim and threatening to shoot them while, less than 40 feet away, children waited at a bus stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Craig Alan Fitzgerald was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place along Front Street in New Albany Borough. The gun, a Colt .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, had eight live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round chambered, according to police. A witness reported that Fitzgerald waived the gun around and said he was going to shoot the victim. Fitzgerald was also found in possession of a multi-colored smoking device with unspecified residue.
Fitzgerald believed the victim was trying to break into his neighbor’s home, according to police, although the victim had a right to be there and had several belongings inside.
Fitzgerald was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and summary harassment and disorderly conduct.
His case is currently proceeding in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Assault
A Towanda man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 16 argument that turned physical in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Brandon Lawrence Reeves was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and a glass smoking device and spoons with suspected methamphetamine residue.
Reeves was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, and summary harassment.
His case is currently progressing through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Corruption of minors
A Towanda man faces the felony charges of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor — obscene and other sexual materials and performances, along with misdemeanor corruption of minors,
According to Towanda Borough police, 27-year-old Ryan Matthew Whittemore was charged after initiating conversations with a 17-year-old girl via social media and eventually sending a picture of his penis to her.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. His case is currently progressing through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Drug paraphernalia
A Troy man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 11 traffic stop on Route 6 in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 30-year-old Travis John Kinner was driving a Saturn sedan with a suspended driver’s license for DUI and it had a registration sticker that belonged to another vehicle. Police also observed a hypodermic needle and baggie with a white powder in his glove box, but after calling for another unit to respond to the scene, the trooper discovered that Kinner had swallowed the baggie. Kinner later admitted that the baggie contained a small amount of methamphetamine.
Kinner was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, summary vehicle registration suspended, drivers license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, operating vehicle without valid inspection, and display known fictitious/stolen/issued for inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.
DUI
A Monroeton woman faces multiple DUI and other charges following a Nov. 24, 2019 crash on Route 414 in Monroe Township in which she allegedly left the scene.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers found 60-year-old Sherri Ann Hamilton after following bare footprints in the snow from the crash to her home. Police noted that Hamilton smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech while interviewing her about the incident. A preliminary breath test revealed the presence of alcohol. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .100% along with 330 ng/mL of methamphetamine and 35 ng/mL of amphetamine.
Hamilton faces six different DUI charges along with summary disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving, and fail to notify police of accident damage to vehicle.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 15.
