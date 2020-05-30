Retail theft
Athens Township Police have charged Brittany Marshell Savercool, 30, of Sayre with retail theft following an incident on Oct. 28, 2019.
According to police records, officers responded to Walmart in Athens after a report from the company’s Asset Protection department of two women attempting to steal merchandise.
Police records state that one of the women, identified as Savercool, put a child in a display model stroller, fold up the stroller she had pushed the child into the store with and put it on a shelf behind other items.
The women with Savercool was seen hiding items of children’s clothing in the top of the stroller she was pushing and then the two went to the front of the store and purchased some of the items but not the stroller, according to court documents.
Police documents show that the Walmart Asset Protection department removed 32 items from the top part of the stroller, which totalled $98, being pushed by the woman with Savercool, who was found to have no prior retail theft charges in Pennsylvania.
A criminal history check on Savercool showed that she was arrested and pleaded guilty to charges of retail theft on July 23, 2015.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Savercool on Feb. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Boe Joe Blake, 41, of Gillett and Tia Marie Blake, 37, with simple assault and harassment following an incident on Jan. 31.
According to police records, officers responded to a residence in South Creek Township at approximately 8:39 p.m. after reports of a domestic assault.
Court documents state that Boe and Tia Blake were in a physical altercation. Police witnessed Boe with a visibly bloody nose and a bite mark on the left side of his abdomen with fresh blood.
A witness told officers that the fight took place near the stairway to the second story of the home and Tia struck Boe in the face and bit him in the abdomen.
Tia and Boe Blake were arrested with bails set at $10,000 each with preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
