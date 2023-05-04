Indecent exposure
A Troy man was charged for indecent exposure in Burlington Borough on April 26.
John Lawless Stearns, 59, allegedly exposed his genitals outside of a residence on Burlington Turnpike around 7:44 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Witnesses including two adults and two children. Stearns told police that he had no memory of the incident and was drinking alcohol for about three hours prior.
Stearns was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 that day. He later posted bail on May 1. Stearns faces charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure, misdemeanor open lewdness and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Indecent assault
A Towanda man faces indecent assault charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on April 21.
Dallas Mansfield, 19, went into the victim’s office without her permission and removed a pair of her pants from her personal bag, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Mansfield proceeded to take the clothing item into a bathroom and covered it in his bodily fluids. The victim saw Mansfield bring her pants back and he placed them outside of her office door. Police interviewed Mansfield on April 24 and he confessed to committing the act.
Mansfield faces charges of misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other and summary harassment: course of conduct with no legitimate purpose. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Discharge firearm into occupied structure
A Towanda man faces firearms charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on April 7.
Jacob Micheal Snook, 34, was disassembling a pistol inside his residence on the 600 block of Second Street when it fired off around 10:22 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He tried to transfer a compensator from the pistol to another one at the time.
The bullet went through a wall, exited the home and proceeded to go through his neighbor’s second floor window, police said. The bullet entered his neighbor’s bedroom and struck a wall that was seven feet away from the sleeping neighbor. The cost to fix the damages was estimated at $2,600. Police seized Snook’s pistol and filed charges against him.
Snook faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Wysox woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on March 9.
Loretta Marie Nero, 30, was driving on Route 6 and swerving in the roadway around 7:10 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle’s muffler was unsecured at the time. A traffic stop was conducted in the Hurley’s Super Market parking lot. Nero displayed signs of impairment and she told police that she used a THC vape pen prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was placed under arrest for DUI.
Nero faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary have improper muffler and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Canton woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on March 8.
Tamara Dyan Baker, 43, granted Pennsylvania State Police permission to search her residence around 6:47 p.m., according to court documents. At the time, troopers were searching for a person familiar to Baker who had an arrest warrant. On a table inside her residence, police saw a clear plastic baggie containing a white powder and a glass smoking device with charred residue.
Baker faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
