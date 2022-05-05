DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on March 1.
Thomas Vincent Calaman, 61, was driving on Merrill Parkway with a registration plate completely covered in dirt, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on State Street where police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and noticed Calaman’s eyes were red and bloodshot. Police also noticed an unlabeled pill bottle in the car that Calaman said had marijuana inside it. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police seized a plastic tube with marijuana, an unlabeled orange pill bottle with marijuana and a glass smoking device inside the car, according to court documents.
Calaman faces charges that include three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Retail theft
A LeRaysville woman faces retail theft charges stemming from a Pike Township incident.
Dawne Marie McClintic, 57, took lottery tickets from a workplace on Haigh Pond Road from Jan. 1 to March 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A total of 688 lottery tickets were missing with each one priced at $1. Security camera footage dated March 12 showed her taking tickets without paying for them.
She faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.
Retail theft
A Towanda man faces retail theft charges for allegedly using counterfeit money to make a purchase on Feb. 28.
David Thomas Knolles Jr., 23, used two counterfeit $20 bills to buy gasoline at the Monroe Borough Dandy Mini Mart, according to Pennsylvania State Police. His identity was confirmed through security camera footage and eyewitnesses.
He faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Firearms
A Canton man faces firearms charges for an alleged incident on Jan. 22, 2021.
Dylan Carlyle Pepper, 28, was at the Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda barracks for an interview when police observed weapons in his vehicle, according to court documents. During a consent search of the vehicle, police found an American Tactical .22 pistol, .22 caliber ammunition, leather holster, butterfly knife, stun gun and brass knuckles. Pepper was legally allowed to possess the firearm, but it was concealed under his driver seat and he didn’t have a valid permit, police said.
Pepper faces charges of misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to an offensive weapon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Hinder apprehension
A Towanda woman faces charges for allegedly hindering apprehension during an incident on April 21.
Karyl Ann Rose/Townsend, 42, was driving a pickup truck on Third Street without a valid driver’s license, according to court documents. The passenger in her truck was wanted by the authorities. Towanda Borough police pursued the truck, which had an expired inspection.
Police turned on their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop, but she turned right onto Pine Street and drove down before abruptly pulling over to the side of the road. Her passenger fled on foot, according to police. He was apprehended several blocks away. He later told police that Rose/Townsend knew that he was wanted, police said.
She faces charges that include misdemeanor hinder apprehension/prosecution/provide aid, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident on April 14.
Towanda Borough police saw Aaron Daniel Watson, 23, walking down the 500 block of Second Street, according to court documents. Police placed him under arrest because he had a criminal bench warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. Watson was searched and had methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in his pocket.
Watson faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Possession
A Dushore woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident on Nov. 25, 2021.
Shari Lynne Chapman, 32, was driving a vehicle that abruptly turned left onto Berwick Turnpike from Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She drove towards the intersection to Route 414 and didn’t stop completely at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted at the Monroe Borough Dollar General parking lot. She had a suspended Pennsylvania non-driver ID card, no vehicle insurance and a suspended vehicle registration for insurance cancellation, police noted.
She claimed to be driving to Dushore despite driving in the opposite direction, according to court documents. Police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw a white substance in a clear container labeled “baking soda” in the front center console. Chapman consented to a vehicle search and police found a used hypodermic needle, a loaded hypodermic needle, a small plastic container with a white substance in it, plastic ziplock baggies, small metal tongs, a metal grinder, a clear plastic wrapper with crystalline substance, small plastic bag with a brown powder, a medical marijuana container with a green leafy substance, a clear plastic container and a glasses case, police said.
Chapman faces charges that include misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary duties at stop sign, summary driving without a license, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary vehicle registration suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Retail theft and possession
A Waverly man faces possession charges from an alleged incident that occurred in Athens Township on April 22.
Joshua Andrew Beckman, 30, stole multiple Pokemon cards from Walmart. left the store and was later pulled over at the intersection of Elmira and Westbrook streets, according to Athens Township police. Walmart employees suspected him of the retail theft and called police when he left the store and made no attempt at purchasing the items. The total value of the stolen items was $79.92 before sales tax.
Police searched him and found a vape pen with a THC cartridge and a small circular rubber container with one gram of a marijuana dab in his pants pocket.
Beckman faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary retail theft: taking merchandise and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
Theft
An Athens woman faces felony theft charges for an alleged incident in Sayre Borough.
Alyssa Jean Werkheiser, 30, borrowed a black 2011 Toyota Camry from the victim with the understanding that she was supposed to return it, but she never did, according to court documents.
The victim made a report to Sayre Borough police at their headquarters on April 25, court documents show. He provided text messages that detailed how he asked her for the car back several times. She texted that she would return it, but she never did. The vehicle was later located by police and recovered at the Crystal Springs Inn and Suites in Towanda.
She faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.
Possession
A Sayre woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Athens Township on April 3.
Veronica Ann McIntire, 25, had illegal drugs in her bedroom in an apartment on Rosalyn Court, according to court documents. Athens Township police responded to a domestic dispute inside her apartment and were allowed in by another resident.
Police saw narcotics paraphernalia in plain sight in her bedroom such as numerous smoking devices with suspected marijuana residue, a water bong with residue, numerous marijuana grinders and a baggie of suspected marijuana, court documents show.
Police returned to the apartment’s bedroom after obtaining a search warrant and seized numerous pill bottles prescribed to others, numerous pouches and baggies containing suspected marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, two grinders containing small amounts of marijuana and other THC products, police said.
McIntire faces charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
