Falsifying documents
A Wysox man faces felony charges for allegedly giving a false statement in an attempt to obtain firearms in Towanda Borough.
Dylan Travis Wilcox, 28, allegedly lied on forms to acquire two firearms at Elite Arms gun shop at 516 Main St. on March 18, 2021, according to court documents. Specifically, he tried to purchase a Smith and Wesson M&P 380 and a Ruger LCP 380.
There was a restraining order against Wilcox at the time, however, he falsely stated on a form that he didn’t have one, according to Towanda Borough police. He is prohibited from possessing or obtaining a firearm, but he falsified another form in order to gain one.
Wilcox faces charges that include felony materially false written statement: purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and misdemeanor statement under penalty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI, possession
A Dushore woman faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Oct. 24.
Ravyn Lena Hampton, 34, was driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 220, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on the route and they discovered that her vehicle was not registered. Hampton yelled that she was speeding when police approached her vehicle.
She said that she had no license or registration on the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was not inspected and she was not wearing her seat belt at the time. Troopers also discovered that Hampton had multiple warrants for her arrest.
Police stated that they detected signs of impairment from Hampton, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Her vehicle was towed and police later obtained a search warrant on it, court documents show. Inside the vehicle, police found two bags of methamphetamine and two bags of marijuana, as well as two smoking pipes.
Hampton faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceed 55 mph in other location by 25 mph, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection, summary fail to use seat belt: driver and front seat occupant, summary vehicle registration expired over 60 days and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
