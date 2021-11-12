Possession
A Sayre couple faces multiple charges that include possession that happened on Sept. 4.
Sayre Borough Police said that a vehicle with an expired registration was driving in the borough and a traffic stop was conducted on Stevenson Street where they smelled marijuana from the vehicle.
In the vehicle was the driver, 52-year-old Michael Robert Longcoy and the passenger, 43-year-old Amanda Lynn Longcoy, according to court documents.
Police said that Michael had bloodshot glossy eyes and they asked both of them how much marijuana they had in the car and both said that there was none.
When Amanda exited the vehicle, police heard something fall out of the car and on the passenger side of the vehicle they saw a large glass bong under the vehicle with suspected residue of a THC dab and Amanda allegedly said that she forgot she had it and admitted that a THC dab was inside it, court documents show.
Police said that both allegedly agreed to a vehicle search where police found a snort straw with a crystal-like substance, a tube with a marijuana joint, a roach clip, rolling papers, a baggie wth burnt roaches, a meth bobble with meth residue, a burnt joint, a container with two baggies of meth, a meth bobble, a plastic straw, a container with burnt THC dabs and a glass bong with dab residue.
Michael allegedly said that he smoked marijuana and meth before driving and field sobriety testing was conducted on him and police arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence, court documents show.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of Schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
Amanda Lynn Longcoy faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 7.
A Towanda man was arrested for charges that included possession on Sept. 30.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Christopher Edward Johnson pulled out of an abandoned parking lot with only one headlight and no working rear lights on State Route 220.
Johnson pulled off to the west side of the road before police initiated emergency lights and a traffic stop was conducted north of Franklin Road in Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said that they spoke with him and he appeared nervous and shaking and they saw a small baggie of suspected marijuana in the vehicle that he alleged was not his and when police asked him to step back to their patrol vehicle, he locked the doors of his vehicle with the keys inside, court documents show.
It was discovered that Johnson was driving with a DUI-suspended license and he had an active warrant, which led police to place him into custody and they found multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
Johnson had a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10 and faced charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driver’s license suspended or revoked, summary no headlights and summary no rear lights and he awaits sentencing.
