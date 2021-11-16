Vandalism and DUI
A Towanda woman faces multiple charges related to an incident on Aug. 20 around 10 p.m. in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 28-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman walked away from her vehicle that she crashed on Liberty Corners Road near its intersection with Airport Road.
She allegedly admitted to crashing into a cornfield as she traveled southbound and eventually hit and damaged a fence owned by the Bradford County Airport, according to court documents.
Police said that she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol and that she allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.
There was $5,581 worth of damage to the fencing, while damage to the cornfield cost $3,000 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Beauman faces charges of felony criminal mischief: damage property, misdemeanor agricultural vandalism, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with combination alcohol/drugs, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving, summary accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary fail to keep right.
Obstructing the administration of law
A Waverly woman faces charges of misdemeanor obstructing the administration of law or other government functions in Sheshequin Township on Nov. 8.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they assisted Bradford County Children Youth Services on West Warner Hill Road to locate missing children who were reportedly staying with 41-year-old Brandi Lynn Winslow-Crawn.
She allegedly told authorities that she knew the whereabouts of a child, but refused to tell them the location, which led to her arrest for obstructing the administration of law.
Winslow-Crawn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
