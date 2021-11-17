Failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and DUI
A Waverly man faces multiple charges that include failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and DUI.
On Oct. 12, Pennsylvania State Police said that 37-year-old Michael Raymond Brundege, a registered sex offender failed to verify and update his address and other required information in the timeframe of Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
Sayre Borough Police stated that his last known address was on Valor Street in Sayre Borough and when they went there, the resident told them that Brundege didn’t lived there in over a month and was residing on Pennsylvania Ave in Waverly.
Brundege also faces charges for an incident on Aug. 7 when Sayre Borough Police stated that they saw him driving a truck with a suspended driver’s license and the truck had a registration that belonged to another vehicle.
A traffic stop was conducted on North Keystone Ave in South Waverly Borough and he allegedly said that he had a suspended driver’s license, no insurance or registration for the truck and that the license plate does not belong on the truck, according to court documents.
Police said that he showed signs of being under the influence, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and he performed poorly on all of the tests and he allegedly said that he recently used methamphetamine and marijuana.
Brundege faces charges of felony failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements, felony verify address or photographed as required, DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary driving an unregistered vehicle and summary displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle
His monetary bail has been set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures
A Liberty woman faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures that occurred on Oct. 3.
Sayre Borough Police said that they were dispatched to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Room for a call of a combative patient.
Security guards were holding onto 37-year-old Melissa Ann Spencer who was screaming obscenities at them and she was told multiple times by police to stop swearing, according to court documents.
She was restrained by hospital staff and left in the custody of the hospital and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
