Disorderly conduct
A Towanda man faces charges that include disorderly conduct for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Nov. 12.
Patrick Leon Vanderpool, 34, damaged items within a residence on the 900 block of South Main Street, according to Towanda Borough police. He also slashed the tires of a vehicle belonging to the victim. He left the residence and police later found him sitting on a curb, according to court documents. Vanderpool became agitated and disorderly towards police and walked away from them. Officers commanded him to place his hands behind his back, but he resisted. Police were able to detain him and place him in their patrol vehicle. Officers stated that he smelled like alcohol at the time.
Vanderpool faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct, summary harassment: course of conduct with no legitimate purpose and summary criminal mischief: damage property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident on Oct. 18.
Jasmine M. Burns, 27, was the passenger of a vehicle that had an improper inspection sticker and expired registration as it drove on Route 6 around 10:20 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle speeded away when police tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver stopped behind the Sherwood Groves GMC dealership and proceeded to flee on foot. Burns stayed in the vehicle and granted consent for police to search her bags, court documents show. Troopers found a small amount of methamphetamine in her purse.
Burns faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
Flight to avoid apprehension, harassment
A Mildred, Pa. man faces charges that include harassment and flight to avoid apprehension for an alleged incident on Aug. 11, 2021.
Robert Dale Romano, 44, arrived at the victim’s Wilmot Township residence and they got into a verbal argument, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He walked into her garage and slashed two back tires on her John Deere tractor. Police observed video footage that showed the verbal argument. He left the home and “repeatedly called her from a restricted phone number after she blocked his number.” In one call, he threatened to kill her numerous times.
During another call, Romano asked the victim to meet him at Saint John’s Church, court documents show. Police discovered that Romano had an active full extradition warrant for parole violation regarding a simple assault case. When police arrived at the church, Romano was across the street and fled on an all-terrain vehicle. Police later called Romano and he confessed to fleeing the scene to avoid arrest and to slashing the tires.
Romano faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, two counts of misdemeanor harassment: communicated repeatedly in another manner and summary criminal mischief: damage property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
