Drug possession
Lucinda Lujean Saxon, 54, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without proper registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 10, a trooper was out on South Main Street in Towanda looking for a woman who had an active warrant out for her arrest. PSP received information that the wanted woman was staying at a residence and avoiding custody.
After getting permission from another woman to enter the apartment, the trooper and his midnight partner found Saxon sitting in a lawn chair in the living room. According to the criminal complaint, Saxon told the officers that she would help them find the woman they were looking for and as she got up to search with them, a smoking pipe fell from her lap. The troopers then noticed suspected methamphetamine under the chair.
Saxon was then taken into custody, transported back to PSP Towanda to be processed and was later brought back to her residence.
One of the troopers received the results of the drugs back on Sept. 26 and learned that the substance had tested positive for containing methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
DUI
Mark D. Connor, 39, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for a DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability –first offense, careless driving, and driving without a displayed inspection sticker.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 6:27 p.m. on Sept. 6, a trooper was on a routine patrol in New Albany borough when Connor traveled in front of him without an inspection sticker. The trooper noted that the sticker appeared to have been ripped off and pulled him over on Main Street.
When speaking with Connor, the trooper noted that he had glossy eyes and slurred speech. According to the criminal complaint, when the trooper asked if he had taken any drugs that evening, Connor said yes.
After failing sobriety tests, Connor consented to a legal blood draw. On Sept. 25, the results came back positive for methamphetamine in his blood at the time of getting pulled over.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
DUI
Brandon James Oakley, 33, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance –schedule 2 or 3 –first offense, careless driving, and causing damage to another attended vehicle or property.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 1, someone called PSP Towanda about a one–car accident involving a utility pole on the corner of Ulster Road and Totem Street in Ulster Township. The caller said that the driver left the scene of the accident and was currently driving with heavy front-end damage.
A trooper found a car matching the caller’s description while driving north on Route 220. After pulling Oakley over, the trooper noted his pupils were constricted and his eyelids appeared heavy.
After failing sobriety tests, Oakley was taken into custody for a DUI. According to the criminal complaint, he was taken to Towanda Memorial hospital for a legal blood draw and later brought back to PSP Towanda for fingerprinting and processing.
On Oct. 20 the trooper received the results of Oakley’s blood draw which came back positive for hydrocodone, fentanyl, and norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
DUI
Julian Scott Johnson, 34, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance– impaired ability –first offense, driving an unregistered vehicle, improper display of a plate card, driving with a BAC of .02 or higher with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without required financial responsibility, and no rear lights.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Sept. 20, a trooper pulled Johnson over at the intersection of Penn Drive and Burlington Turnpike in Monroeton Borough after a registration check showed that the registration had expired in Dec. of 2018.
The trooper noted a smell of marijuana coming from the car as he approached it. He said that Johnson admitted to operating the car on a DUI suspended license, that he didn’t have insurance for the car, and that the registration plate did not belong to the car he was driving. The trooper noted that he was visibly shaking and had glassy eyes.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson told the trooper that he had a marijuana pipe in the center console of the car which the trooper retrieved and placed into evidence at PSP Towanda.
Johnson kept changing his answers whenever the trooper asked him about the last time he used marijuana. After failing sobriety tests. Johnson refused a legal blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Megan’s Law violation
Shawn Ryan McKean, 35, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and failure to verify address/be photographed.
Pennsylvania State Police Towanda said that they received an investigation letter on Sept. 4 saying to check on McKean since he did not attend his quarterly update between Aug. 13 and Aug. 22 as required. In between that time, a notice from PSP Harrusburg Megan’s Law Section was mailed to Mckean.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper interviewed McKean at about 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 14 at 3102 North Rome Road in Rome. McKean said that he updated with Trooper Lewis last and didn’t know the date.
The trooper noted that he informed McKean that the last update Trooper Lewis had from him was on June 16 and that he never got a letter saying he had to report again.
The trooper said that McKean was in violation of Megan’s Law registration as he failed to report on the aforementioned required dates and for not informing the proper authority that the contact number he provided was no longer valid and that he only had use of his home phone number.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Assault
Tyler James Hudson, 23, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for a simple assault and harassment– subjecting another person to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police Towanda said that they received a report about an assault which a woman partially witnessed. PSP Towanda called the witness back and learned that she had the victim with her in her car. They asked her to bring the victim to the Towanda police station.
Upon an interview with an officer, police learned that the victim got into an argument with Tyler while he was driving and that he had gotten angry and struck their right eye. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that Tyler had punched their left ear with a closed fist as they were caring for their infant son, who was in the back seat.
Police said that both injuries were photographed.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 25.
DUI
Cathy Denise Bennett, 65, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment –first offense, driving with a high BAC –first offense, and disregarding traffic lanes.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 9:59 p.m. on Aug. 19, a trooper was dispatched to a single-car crash on Route 220 in Monroe Township. The criminal complaint reads that the car had crashed into a ditch by the northbound lane.
While speaking with Bennett, she told the trooper that she had been on her way home from “the pub” and had four or five whiskeys. After the trooper asked for clarification, Bennett said she was at the Monroeton Gun Club.
The trooper reported that Bennett claimed she was at the stop sign and then “somehow went across Route 220” and ended up in the ditch.
After failing sobriety tests, Bennett was brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw. The results confirmed that Bennett had a BAC of .123 at the time of the crash.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
DUI
Brodie James Johnson, 20, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance –schedule 1 –first offense –general impairment –first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana without proper registration, driving an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was on a routine patrol on Merrill Parkway in Towanda when a car traveled in front of them at about 9:47 p.m. on Sept. 2. The trooper ran the car’s information and saw that the license plate did not belong to the listed vehicle.
The trooper pulled Johnson over and made note of his glassy and bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When asked if he had taken any drugs, Johnson said he hadn’t.
The trooper said that he had Johnson exit his car and conducted sobriety tests which he failed. At that time, Johnson was taken into custody and taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Results came back to the trooper on Sept. 25, revealing that Johnson had clonazepam and THC in his blood at the time he was pulled over.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Drug possession
Zaquon Michael Benjaminbrown, 19, of Millerton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without registration to possess and resisting arrest/other law enforcement.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 7, troopers were dispatched to the residence at 3485 Old Plank Road in Towanda Township in response to a report of Benjaminbrown hanging out from the passenger side window of his mother’s vehicle.
When the troopers arrived at the residence, they discovered that Benjaminbrown was being held there by the homeowners. The troopers recognized him from previous encounters and placed Benjaminbrown into custody since there were two active warrants out for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, a search resulted in the finding of two glass smoking pipes, one having suspected and later confirmed methamphetamine residue, and methamphetamine found inside of Benjaminbrown’s hoodie pocket.
Benjaminbrown was confined to the Bradford County Prison on Oct. 8 on a $25,000 bail. A formal arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.
DUI
Jodey Ronald Kinney, 61, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment –first offense, driving with a suspended license –second violation, disregarding traffic lanes, careless and reckless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 1, two Towanda troopers were dispatched to the area of 264 Shaw Boulevard in Monroe Borough in response to a multiple-vehicle crash.
When they arrived on scene, Kinney was standing outside of his heavily damaged car. According to the criminal report the troopers interviewed him on scene and Kinney said that he was turning left onto Burlington Turnpike when he was hit by the second car involved. He admitted that he didn’t have a valid license and was DUI suspended and that he drank two beers before the accident.
Further into the interview, troopers noticed nine unopened and one opened beer on the passenger side floor of his car. They also noted that Kinney smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.
During sobriety tests, Kinney related that he had broken his ankle and couldn’t walk in a straight line. According to the troopers, he then consented to a preliminary breath test which detected the presence of alcohol.
Kinney was then taken into custody and taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw, which he refused.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Simple assault
Kayde M. Lilley, 48, of Wysox, and Christina Marianne Hudson, 29, of Towanda, were charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, harassment – subjecting another to physical contact, and disorderly conduct engaging in fighting.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they received a phone call at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 7 about a fight between two females in the street on Mix Avenue.
A trooper arrived at the corner of Mix Avenue and Main Street and saw three people standing together as well as a woman with a baby carriage a few houses down on Mix Avenue. The people revealed themselves to the trooper as Kayde M. Lilley, George Zamorski, and Destiny Kellar. Right away, the trooper noticed fresh wounds on Lilley’s face, including two lacerations on her cheeks and a red bump over her left eye.
According to the criminal complaint, Lilley had joined Zamorski to go and meet with Hudson, his “baby mama.” Lilley said that Hudson and Zamorski soon got into a heated argument and that she stepped in to help Zamorski. Hudson reported that Lilley was calling her names and “getting in her face.”
Both females reported that the other female threw the first punch. The one witness told the trooper that she didn’t see the beginning of the fight but that both females were assaulting each other at one point.
Hudson admitted to striking Lilley in the face with her phone in her hand, resulting in the red bump. Later on, Hudson complained about stomach pain from Lilley using her knee in the fight.
The trooper said that when the interviews were over, both females refused EMS treatment.
Lilley’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. with Hudson’s set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
