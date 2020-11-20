Drug possession
Laura Elizabeth Dinelli, 28, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 19, they received information that Dinelli was at Hurley’s Super Market in North Towanda Township.
When a trooper arrived, he found Dinelli seated in a passenger seat of a car in the parking lot. At that time, Dinelli was arrested on an active bench warrant.
According to the criminal complaint, a search of Dinelli’s belongings uncovered a small clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine which she admitted was hers.
A field test later confirmed that the baggie contained methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Assault
Kyle M. Decker, 35, of Monroeton, was charged with the felonies of burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to a residence in Monroe Borough in response to a physical assault.
The trooper learned from the victim that Decker kicked in the victim’s door, pulled them to the ground by their hair and smashed the victim’s phone to the point where it wouldn’t turn on.
According to the criminal complaint, interviews with neighbors agreed with how the victim described the incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.