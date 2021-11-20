DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges after a motor vehicle accident was reported on the intersection of Wilawana Road and Elmira Street around 7:15 p.m on Oct. 3.
According to the Athens Township police, an officer arrived on the scene and spoke to a man identified as 68-year old Victor N. Sholly. The officer observed Sholly to have glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol omitting from his body. Sholly admitted to drinking earlier in the night. The officer observed an open bottle of whiskey in the vehicle. A toxicology report showed that Sholly had a blood alcohol concentration of .2958%.
Sholly faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Illegally operating a vehicle
A Wyalusing man faces illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system charges among other charges after an incident around 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the area of Route 220 and Eagle Lane in Ulster Township.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer observed a vehicle weaving within its lane and crossed over the double yellow line. A traffic stop was made and the man was identified as 40-year old Justin Paul Arnold. Arnold related that he was driving a friend’s vehicle.
Arnold faces a misdemeanor charge of illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system and summary disregarding traffic lanes.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop around 10:43 p.m. on Aug. 20 on Liberty Corners Road in Towanda.
The man was identified as 28-year old Colin Philip Blemle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a traffic stop was made for a vehicle code violation. Upon contacting the operator, a strong smell of alcohol emanated from his person. Blemle was observed to have bloodshot glassy eyes and he admitted to drinking earlier that night. Blemle faces charges of misdemeanor DUI .10%-.16%, summary careless driving, summary driving at a safe speed, and summary duty of a driver in emergency response areas.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 7.
DUI
An Athens man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop around 11:18 a.m. on Sep. 7 on Elk Street in Sayre.
The man was identified as 40-year old James Lee Nero. According to the Sayre Borough police, an officer observed a vehicle with tires wider than the lines. The officer observed Nero to have bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils. Nero admitted to using meth and smoking marijuana the previous night.
Nero faces three DUI misdemeanor charges. Nero also faces charges of summary driving while BAC is .02 or greater while license is suspended, summary unregistered vehicle, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary display card in improver vehicle, and summary unauthorized modification of equipment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.