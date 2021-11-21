DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 6.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car was driving with an expired inspection sticker on Railroad Street in Towanda Township. A traffic stop was conducted on Elizabeth Street at its intersection with Main Street in Towanda Borough and police approached the driver, 32-year-old Joseph James Johnson, according to court documents.
He had glossy bloodshot eyes, allegedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine and it was discovered that he had a DUI-related suspended driver’s license, said police.
Police asked Johnson to exit the car and while being patted down, he pulled out a THC vape smoking device from his pocket, which led police to conduct field sobriety tests on him and he was placed under arrest for DUI, court documents show.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 2 or 3, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary careless driving and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Marijuana
An Athens man faces charges that include possession that occurred in Ulster Township on July 2.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 35-year-old Linck R. Grover was driving with an expired registration and did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Ulster Road and US Route 220.
A traffic stop was conducted and police smelled marijuana, which led to Grover allegedly admitting there was marijuana in the car, according to court documents.
He allegedly agreed to a vehicle search, which led police to find a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia with suspected marijuana residue, court documents show.
Grover faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary duties at stop sign and summary driving an unregistered vehicle and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Possession
A Dushore woman faces three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary exceeding maximum speed limit for an incident on Nov. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car was speeding on South Main Street in Towanda Township and a traffic stop was conducted in the Elks Lodge parking lot.
Officers asked the driver, 38-year-old Anita Jovan Cummings for permission to search her car and she allegedly granted them approval, according to court documents.
The search led to the discovery of a clear smoking device with residue, a glass smoking device with residue, two clear smoking straws with residue, a clear glass container with white powder residue and a plastic container with white powder residue inside the vehicle and Cummings allegedly said that the items were hers, said police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.