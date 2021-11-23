Possession
A man faces possession charges for an incident on Oct. 28.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 38-year-old TJ Hooker was traveling at a speed of 62 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on State Route 220 and they discovered that the car’s insurance was cancelled and its registration expired.
A traffic stop was conducted and he was ordered out of the vehicle when police saw metal brass knuckles in the car, according to court documents.
A consented search led police to find a small container that had a bag with suspected marijuana, a bag with suspected methamphetamine and a container with a suspected suboxone strip, court documents show.
Hooker faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceeding 55 MPH in other location by 7 MPH, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary vehicle registration suspended and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
A Towanda man faces possession charges that happened in Monroe Township on Oct. 2.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car driven by 33-year-old Richard Dwayne Vargson failed to stop at a stop sign on Woodside Road at the intersection of U.S. Route 220, which led to a traffic stop at the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot.
A search warrant was approved and conducted on the car, which led police to find a case with combo lock with suspected drug residue, a plastic prep dish with suspected drug residue, a wooden spoon with suspected drug residue, a loaded hypodermic needle, an unloaded hypodermic needle and a clear plastic bag with 43 empty baggies, a small scale with suspected drug residue, small metal tongs with suspected drug residue and a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Receiving stolen property
A Towanda man faces charges that include receiving stolen property and unlawful kill: taking big game during off season.
On Nov. 14, Towanda Borough Police said that they assisted the Pennsylvania Game Commission with serving a search warrant at Second Street due to an illegal kill on a deer.
Police were searching for a green camo-colored Barnett Whitetail Hunter Crossbow that was allegedly used by 27-year-old Austin John Markel, according to court documents.
Markel allegedly told authorities that the crossbow was in the kitchen/living room ceiling and admitted to placing it there, court documents show.
Police said that Markel told them that he borrowed the crossbow from someone and that he didn’t know that the crossbow was stolen.
Markel faces charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, summary unlawful kill/take big game-closed season and summary use of device/method prohibited and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
