Possession
A Rome man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Borough on Nov. 1.
Alexander David Carrington, 28, had drug paraphernalia in his room within a residence on the 100 block of 2nd Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities were dispatched there regarding a domestic dispute involving a different individual. Police obtained a search warrant and later took the items into evidence
Carrington faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 1:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Flight to avoid apprehension
A Johnson City, N.Y. man faces charges that include Flight to avoid apprehension related to an alleged incident in Rome Township on Oct. 25.
Jacob White I, 48, was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police learned that he was staying inside a residence on the 1400 block of W. Parks Rd., according to court documents. White had multiple arrest warrants that included a felony for fleeing Sayre Borough police. The homeowner granted consent for police to search the home. He was found hiding under a pile of dirty laundry and placed into custody without incident.
During the arrest, White allegedly was found in possession of 12 hypodermic needles and a metal spoon containing residue with a cotton ball filter stuck to it, police said.
White faces charges that include misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Nov. 11.
Charles Daniel Johnson, 46, allegedly slammed a door into the head of the victim, which caused injuries to her forehead, according to court documents. Towanda Borough police arrived at Johnson’s residence on Washington Street around 11:50 p.m. When they spoke to him, he initially denied that a physical altercation took place. However, police saw “blood droplets on a piece of the door that was broken on the floor,” court documents show.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.